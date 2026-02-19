If Your Finances Are Getting Complicated, These Cutting-Edge Tools Can Help

There's some truth to the saying "more money, more problems."

When you have multiple bank accounts and credit cards, taxable and retirement accounts, and a growing portfolio, things get messy fast.

Money flows in and out in too many ways to track. Your net worth changes on a daily basis, and it's hard to get a sense of where you stand and where you're going.

This is where modern financial tools can help, from money management apps to full-service wealth management. Here are three that use advanced tech to help high earners keep track of their money -- and make the most of it.

Monarch Money

For getting a crystal-clear view of your finances

Monarch Money is a personal finance app that does a lot more than track your expenses. It pulls all your bank accounts, credit cards, loans, and investments into one dashboard so you can:

See where money is coming from and where it's going

Keep track of your investments' performance

See how your net worth is changing

Set goals and track your progress

Monarch Money gives you high-level overviews and detailed breakdowns of your cash flow. It's also great for managing money with a partner; you can easily share, tag, and review things together.

Monarch Money uses AI to help categorize your spending, and it gets more accurate over time. That helps you see exactly where your money goes each month -- and where you can easily cut costs.

Cost:

$99.99 per year, or $14.99 per month if billed monthly

Betterment

For low-fee, hands-off investing

Betterment is for investors who don't have time for portfolio rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, or in-depth stock research -- but still want it done right.

Betterment can:

Build a diversified portfolio for you

Keep your investments in line with your goals

Spot opportunities to save on taxes with strategic sales

Tie investments to goals like retirement or buying a home

And if you want more in-depth advice, the Premium plan gives you access to Certified Financial Planners (CFPs).

Cost

$5 per month with a balance of $0 to $24K

0.25% of assets annually with a monthly recurring deposit of $200+ or a balance of $24K to $1 million

a balance of $24K to $1 million Discounts apply to balances above $1 million

Additional 0.40% annually for Premium

For all these reasons and more, we named Betterment one of the best investment apps of 2026. To learn more and open an account, see our full Betterment review.

Range

For high-tech, full-service wealth management

At a certain point, you may need professional help to protect and grow your wealth. That's where services like Range come in.

Range pairs real CFPs with a sophisticated AI assistant to help you with:

Investments

Taxes

Retirement planning

Cash flow

Real estate

Equity comp

Estate and insurance planning

The AI assistant is trained and monitored by real financial pros. It can answer complex questions, run scenarios, and more -- at any time, in a matter of seconds. Human CFPs are available whenever you need them.

Unlike traditional wealth-management services, Range charges a flat fee -- not a percentage of your assets. So the higher your net worth, the more money you stand to save with Range.

Cost

$1,475 to $4,975 semiannually, depending on service level

Today's tech can save you time and money

There's nothing wrong with managing your money on your own. But as your finances get more complex, it takes a lot more time and effort to keep track of your money -- let alone make the most of it.

Financial technology has come a long way, and it only keeps getting better. So if you could use some help wrangling your finances, look into modern services like the ones above. You might sleep easier knowing where every dollar goes and how it's helping you achieve your dreams.