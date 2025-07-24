I'm Cheating on My Bank and Making 3.90% APY on the Side

Since the whole internet is talking about that Coldplay concert… I guess it's time for me to make a small confession of my own…

I've been cheating on my big bank (Chase). I'm hiding a big pile of money and keeping it with a sleek little online bank on the side. What can I say, I'm a weak man. I still love my big bank… but I love interest more.

My side bank pays me 3.90% APY, and I've earned over $2,000 in interest the past few years.

Why I opened a high-yield savings account

All jokes aside -- big banks are great at many things. But paying interest on checking and savings accounts is not one of them. That's where high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) come in.

A few years back I realized my savings account had an interest rate of 0.01%. And with my savings balance of over $20,000, that meant earning $2 interest per year. Ouch.

Meanwhile, I learned that online banks at the time were offering rates upwards of 5.00%! (Rates have fallen since then -- today's top HYSA accounts are around the 3.80% to 4.00% APY mark)

And although big banks like Chase, Wells Fargo, and BofA do offer savings accounts, they're typically pretty low APYs. In fact, right now the national average APY for all savings accounts is 0.38%. That's 10X less than what top online banks offer.

Here's what all these numbers mean in real interest, using a $20,000 savings balance at different APYs: