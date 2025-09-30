I'm Saving for a Vacation -- and This 4.20% APY Account Is Speeding It Up

My company has an "unlimited PTO" policy. And little does my boss know that I'm planning to push it to the limits next year with a five- to six-week trip across Australia and French Polynesia.

It's not gonna be cheap. Between flights, vacation rentals, and activities for my family of four, I'm estimating the price tag at around $20,000. That's a big number, but it feels a lot more manageable when I break it into chunks.

The account I'm using to save for this vacay is the LendingClub LevelUp Savings account. Here's my plan.

High APY and automatic deposits

I already have about $10,000 set aside, so that's another $10,000 left to save.

My plan is to earn as much interest as possible on my existing cash pile, plus have a place to automatically transfer more money each month from my paychecks.

LendingClub LevelUp Savings pays 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits. That monthly deposit requirement is no problem for me because I have to save more than that to hit my goal anyway.

So my balance is growing in two ways. First is steady transfers from my paychecks each month. Then on the $10,000 that's already sitting there (and new amounts as they get added), I'll earn a few hundred dollars in interest over the next year alone.