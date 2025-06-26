I've Got $25,000 in My HYSA. Is That Enough?

My wife and I currently keep about $25,000 parked in a high-yield savings account.

It's not earmarked for anything specific. Just a catch-all fund for emergencies, surprise expenses, or peace of mind.

We dip into it here and there, but we always refill it quickly. Thankfully we've never had an emergency big enough to use the whole fund.

Still… the other day, a friend told me they keep a full year's worth of expenses in cash just in case of job loss. For them, that's close to $100,000!

That got me thinking: Is our $25,000 in savings enough? Or should we be aiming higher?

Why we chose a high-yield savings account

First off, I'm a huge fan of keeping our cash in a high-yield savings account (HYSA).

We have an HYSA that earns a 4.00% APY currently, which means our $25,000 is quietly making over $1,000 per year in interest.

That beats the pants off our checking account which earns 0.01%.

We can transfer funds instantly, there are no monthly fees, and we're not locking anything up like we would in a CD or a retirement account. For emergency money and short-term savings, an HYSA is the sweet spot.