Rate Cuts Don't Scare Me. Why My HYSA Still Beats a CD

Another Fed meeting, another rate cut. And more people are racing to lock in certificates of deposit (CDs) before savings rates drop even further.

I get the logic. CDs are great for some situations and locking in rates.

But personally, I'm staying right where I am earning 4.00% APY in a high-yield savings account (HYSA). My account still beats most CDs and lets me move my money anytime.

If you're debating between locking up your cash or keeping it flexible, here's why a good HYSA is still hard to beat, even as rates fall.

HYSAs are still very competitive

Most big banks are ripping people off. The national average APY for savings accounts is just 0.40%.

Meanwhile, some of the top online high-yield savings accounts are paying 4.00% APY or more. That's 10 times more than the national average, and competitive with many short-term CDs.

And unlike a CD, which typically charges a penalty if you withdraw early, an HYSA gives you:

Daily liquidity -- you can move money in or out anytime

-- you can move money in or out anytime No lock-in -- you won't pay penalties to get your cash

-- you won't pay penalties to get your cash Rate chasing potential -- if your rate drops, you can easily move to a new account offering more

Not every HYSA moves in sync with the Fed, so it really pays to shop around. With a little research, you can still find accounts offering over 4.00% or more even as other banks quietly cut back.