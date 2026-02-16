Set It and Forget It? Here's Why Banks Love Inactive Customers

A lot of people treat their bank account like a crockpot. Set it up once, automate everything, and check in occasionally.

It feels responsible, like you've "handled" your money.

But here's the uncomfortable truth: Banks often make more money when you stop paying attention.

Inactive money is cheap money

When you leave cash sitting in a checking or savings account earning 0.01% to 0.40% APY, that money becomes incredibly cheap funding for a bank.

Currently, the national average savings account rate is about 0.40% APY.

If you keep $20,000 parked at 0.40%, you earn about $80 a year. At 4.00%, that same $20,000 earns about $800. That $720 difference doesn't disappear. It simply stays inside the banking system.

And you may not realize it, but high-yield savings accounts pay around 4.00% right now. They offer the same protections as their big bank counterparts and can easily connect to any checking account.

You stop optimizing. They don't.

But many customers never move.

They open a savings account in their 20s and still have it decades later, often with the same structure and the same low yield. From a bank's perspective, that kind of stability is ideal. You are keeping predictable deposits on the books without chasing higher rates or shifting balances elsewhere.

In finance, stable deposits are gold. They're cheap, reliable funding. And the less active you are, the more valuable that predictability becomes.

Inactivity reduces friction

Many of the most profitable banking behaviors rely on a lack of attention.

Overdraft fees tend to hit when you're not monitoring balances closely. High credit card interest compounds when you're not actively managing payoff timelines. Low savings yields cost you money when you're not comparing alternatives. The list goes on.

An engaged customer might move savings to a competitive high-yield savings account, transfer a balance to a 0% intro APR card, or build a CD ladder to protect themself from potential falling rates.

The system hums along exactly as designed.

The opportunity cost most people never calculate

Let's say you keep $25,000 in a traditional savings account earning 0.40% instead of 4.00%.

At 0.40%, you earn about $100 per year. At 4.00%, you earn about $1,000. That is a $900 annual difference on the same balance, with the same federal insurance and the same access to your money.

Stretch that gap over five years and you are looking at roughly $4,500 in missed interest not including compounding, assuming rates stay comparable. There is no fee line item labeled "cost of not paying attention," but the math is very real.

The fix isn't complicated

If your savings account is more than 10 years old or at one of the big banks, your first step is to check the APY it's paying. It's likely close to 0.01%. If that's the case, simply moving your savings to a high-yield savings account will be the most savvy financial move you've ever made.

Your money literally just sits in a different account, but it'll earn around 4.00% instead of close to 0%.