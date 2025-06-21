Should You Lock In a 6-Month CD in June 2025?

The Federal Reserve held rates steady again this month, and now we're back in wait-and-see mode.

If you've been eyeing short-term certificates of deposit (CDs), now's the time to take a serious look. Some of the best 6-month CDs are still offering around 4.00% APY or higher, and if rate cuts do kick in later this year (as many economists expect), this could be one of your last chances to grab a short-term return that strong.

Why a 6-month CD could make sense right now

A 6-month CD gives you a guaranteed return over a short window with no stock market risk, no rate games, and no surprises. You lock in your rate, let it sit, and get your money (plus interest) at maturity.

In June 2025, that's a pretty appealing deal. Here's why:

You don't have to commit long-term. If rates stay high, you can reinvest in six months. If they drop, you already locked in something solid.

It's a way to earn more than some savings accounts without losing access to your cash for too long.

Right now, many of the highest-yielding online banks are offering 4.00% APY on 6-month CDs. That's miles ahead of the national average and a great short-term play if you've got cash sitting idle.