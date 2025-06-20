Should You Open a 6-Month CD Before Interest Rates Drop?

Top 6-month CDs are still paying around 4.00% APY as of right now. But that may not last much longer. In its June meeting, the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, with the next policy decision expected in late July.

Still, many banks have already started quietly trimming CD and savings rates in anticipation of potential cuts later this year. Even without a formal Fed move, yields could continue to slip.

If you're thinking about locking in a short-term CD, now may be your best shot before rates trend lower.

Why a 6-month CD could be the sweet spot

Short-term CDs let you lock in a fixed return, but still give you access to your cash relatively soon.

It's a step up from a high-yield savings account (which can change rates anytime) but doesn't require tying up your money for years.

That's especially helpful in uncertain markets or if you think you'll need your funds soon.

Right now, some of the best CD rates are up to 4.00% APY on 6-month terms. That's about $200 in interest on a $10,000 deposit, and you'd get your cash back before Christmas!