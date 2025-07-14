Should You Open a 6-Month CD in July 2025?

We're still playing "wait and see" with the Fed's next move. But some banks aren't waiting… they've already started quietly trimming APYs on savings accounts and other products.

That's why short-term CDs are worth a serious look right now. Many 6-month options are still paying a 4.00% APY or higher, but those rates may not stick around.

If rate cuts hit later this year (as many experts expect), locking in a strong return today could end up looking like a pretty savvy move.

Why a 6-month CD could make sense right now

A 6-month certificate of deposit (CD) gives you a fixed interest rate for locking in your money. And it usually comes with FDIC insurance up to $250,000.

That means your money is safe and earning a guaranteed return, even if markets swing.

Right now, 6-month CDs are in a bit of a "Goldilocks" zone:

Short enough to keep your cash flexible

Long enough to snag some of the best rates available

Protected from rate cuts

No volatility or market risk

Many savers are using 6-month CDs as a parking spot while waiting to see what the Federal Reserve does next.