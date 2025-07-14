Should You Open a 6-Month CD in July 2025?

Published on July 14, 2025

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

We're still playing "wait and see" with the Fed's next move. But some banks aren't waiting… they've already started quietly trimming APYs on savings accounts and other products.

That's why short-term CDs are worth a serious look right now. Many 6-month options are still paying a 4.00% APY or higher, but those rates may not stick around.

If rate cuts hit later this year (as many experts expect), locking in a strong return today could end up looking like a pretty savvy move.

Why a 6-month CD could make sense right now

A 6-month certificate of deposit (CD) gives you a fixed interest rate for locking in your money. And it usually comes with FDIC insurance up to $250,000.

That means your money is safe and earning a guaranteed return, even if markets swing.

Right now, 6-month CDs are in a bit of a "Goldilocks" zone:

  • Short enough to keep your cash flexible
  • Long enough to snag some of the best rates available
  • Protected from rate cuts
  • No volatility or market risk

Many savers are using 6-month CDs as a parking spot while waiting to see what the Federal Reserve does next.

If inflation cools or the Fed cuts rates, today's CD rates might look like a steal in hindsight. One particularly great option… Check out this Western Alliance Bank CD with a term of 6 Months offering 4.00% APY with a minimum $1 to open.

How to know if it's right for you

A 6-month CD is a great short-term solution for money you don't need right away.

Here are a few questions to ask yourself to see if it's a good fit for you:

  1. Do you have cash you won't need until January 2026?
  2. Are you OK with not touching that money until it matures?
  3. Do you want a guaranteed return with no risk of loss?

If you answered "yes" to all three, you're a solid candidate for a 6-month CD.

If your priority is safe, predictable growth, this could be one of the smartest low-risk moves available.

But if you need instant access to your cash -- or still believe rates could climb higher -- a high-yield savings account might be the better play for now.

Secure your return before rates drop

Trying to guess the Fed's next move is a tough game. But locking in a safe 4.00% return for six months while the dust settles is a smart way to stay ahead.

You're not going to double your money with a 6-month CD. But you will earn something solid, like $200 on a $10,000 deposit at 4.00% APY, all while keeping your cash safe, growing, and ready for what's next.

Explore all the top-paying 6-month CDs here, and start earning more on your savings today.

Joel is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, known for his clear, approachable voice on topics like credit cards, savings hacks, and side hustles. He’s been writing about money since 2018 and previously managed editorial content for the How To Money podcast.