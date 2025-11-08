Should You Open a 6-Month CD in November 2025?

The Fed has now cut rates at back-to-back meetings this fall. And odds are, more cuts are coming soon and will continue into 2026. As a result, some banks are already trimming APYs on savings accounts, nudging yields lower.

That's why locking in a high short-term CD rate might be one of the best low-risk plays right now. Especially if you can snag a good 6-month rate around 3.50%-3.90% APY.

Here are a few things to consider and places to look for high APYs.

Why a 6-month CD could make sense right now

A CD gives you a guaranteed return, FDIC protection up to $250,000, and zero exposure to stock market swings. In other words: peace of mind.

Right now, the top 6-month CDs are offering APYs in the 3.50%-3.90% range. They're a good choice for a few reasons:

They're short enough to keep your options open and cash available in Spring 2026

They're immune to future Fed rate cuts and savings rate changes

Your principal is protected, with no volatility

Short term CDs often offer better rates than longer-term CDs

If interest rates drop later this year or early next, today's CD offers could look like a steal in hindsight.