The Best High-Yield Savings Account of August 2026, Hands Down

The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.

*LevelUp Rate of 4.00% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies to first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs

Rate info Circle with letter I in it. *LevelUp Rate of 4.00% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies to first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs

4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits Rate info Circle with letter I in it. *LevelUp Rate of 4.00% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies to first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

You only need $250 a month to unlock the top rate

To earn the 4.00% APY, you deposit at least $250 into the account each month. That's the only real hoop, and it's an easy one for most savers.

You don't need a big balance to start either. There are no monthly fees and no minimum balance required. So you can open with nothing, add $250 a month, and you're earning the top rate from day one.

If you skip a month, the APY lowers to 3.00%. But even still, that fallback rate beats almost any big-bank savings account.

I set up an auto-transfer on the first of every month for $250 from my checking account to savings. This triggers the top APY, and I never miss a month.

A free ATM card gets you to your cash fast

Happen Bank also gives you a free ATM card with the savings account, which is rare. Most online savings accounts make you wait a few business days for a money transfer. This one lets you grab cash the moment you need it.

Happen Bank never charges its own ATM fee. Use a SUM or MoneyPass ATM and you pay nothing at all, because the machine's owner doesn't charge you either. Step outside that network and Happen Bank still adds no fee, though the ATM's owner might.

For an emergency fund, it's handy to have access to cash in a pinch.

A solid alternative with no monthly deposit to worry about

If tracking a monthly deposit sounds like one more chore, the American Express® High Yield Savings Account is the alternative I'd recommend looking at.

It pays a 3.00%¹ annual percentae yield (APY) (as of ) with no minimum deposit², no minimum balance², and no monthly requirement to earn the rate². There's also no ATM card, so you move money by bank transfer that takes a day or two⁴.

But for a set-it-and-forget-it emergency fund, it's a great account. Read our American Express® High Yield Savings Account review to learn more.