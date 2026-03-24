The Financial Advice That Sounds Right but Isn't

Some of the most damaging money advice out there doesn't come from bad people. It comes from well-meaning friends, parents, and that one coworker who always has a hot take at lunch.

The truth is, a lot of "common sense" financial wisdom is just outdated or flat-out wrong. And following it quietly costs you money every year without you realizing it.

I've fallen for some of these myself -- here are some common ones.

1. A big tax refund means you're winning

That refund isn't a gift -- it's your own money coming back after sitting with the IRS all year earning absolutely nothing.

When you overwithhold, you're basically giving the government an interest-free loan.

A better move is dialing in your W-4 so that more money stays in your pocket throughout the year. Then you can actually make it work for you.

2. Renting is throwing money away

This one gets repeated constantly, but it ignores a lot of reality.

Renting can absolutely be the smarter financial move depending on your market, your timeline, and your life situation.

Buying a house when you're not financially ready is way more damaging than renting and taking your time to build up savings and get your finances right first.

3. All debt is bad -- including credit cards

Not all debt is bad. Buying things you can't afford is bad.

A mortgage at 5% that builds equity is very different from a payday loan at 400% APR.

And credit cards, used responsibly, aren't dangerous -- they're tools. My wife and I earn between $1,500 and $2,500 in rewards every single year just by being intentional about which cards we use and paying the balance in full every month.

See today's top rewards credit cards and find one that fits how you spend.

4. The stock market is a scam

The stock market is volatile, and that makes people nervous.

But calling it a scam ignores 100+ years of compounding returns that have built generational wealth for everyday investors.

Keeping all your long-term money in cash because the market feels risky is actually the riskier move -- inflation erodes purchasing power slowly every single year.

5. Keep extra cash in checking for easy access

Checking accounts are great for covering two to four weeks of expenses and day-to-day spending. But anything beyond that short-term buffer is just losing ground to inflation sitting at 0.01% interest.

Emergency funds, savings for short-term goals, and anything you won't need for a few weeks -- that belongs in a high-yield savings account where it's still accessible but actually earning something.

6. Stick with one bank for simplicity

I really wish I could keep my entire financial life with one big bank. But the truth is that loyalty and convenience would cost me thousands a year.

Traditional banks are still paying as little as 0.01% APY on savings, while online high-yield savings accounts are offering 4.00% APY or more right now. Personally I run three banking apps -- one for checking, one for my high-yield savings, one for my credit card issuer. Pretty simple, and every dollar is working harder.

7. Cutting out small luxuries will fix your finances

The "skip the latte" advice has been around forever. And while yes, cutting a $6 coffee daily saves roughly $180 a month -- you can save way more by trimming one or two bigger line items in your life.

For example, getting rid of your third car, buying used instead of new, and not buying more house than you need are big needle-movers.

8. More income solves everything

Earning more is great. But lifestyle inflation sneaks up on even the most money-savvy households.

Expenses have a way of expanding to meet whatever you bring in. People earning $200K can still live paycheck to paycheck. And if they increase their income to $300K they might just as easily spend it all every month.

The habit of spending less than you earn matters at every income level. And building that muscle early is worth more than the next raise.

The bottom line

Good intentions don't always equal good advice. Most of these myths share the same flaw -- they oversimplify money in a way that ends up costing you.

Pick one thing on this list that applies to your situation right now and start there. Small recalibrations made consistently are how real financial progress actually happens.

Browse today's top high-yield savings accounts and start earning more on your cash.