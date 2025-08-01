The High-Yield Savings Trend Is Exploding -- Don't Miss Out

If you're still earning 0.01% interest in an old checking or savings account, you're losing out on serious money.

Some of today's top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying around 4.00% APY right now. So a $10,000 balance can earn around $400 a year in interest -- 400x more than what some big banks are paying.

The high-yield savings trend is booming, and millions of savers (including myself) are finally ditching low-interest accounts and earning decent interest.

If you're not in on it yet, here's why now's the time to act.

High-yield savings accounts pay real money

The biggest advantage of an HYSA is the interest rate.

Here's a quick look at the interest you could earn in a year with a 4.00% APY, depending on your balance: