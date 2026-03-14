The Quiet Way Banks Make Billions From Checking Accounts

Most people assume their checking account is basically free. You deposit money, you spend money, done.

But checking accounts are one of the most profitable products in banking -- and the business model runs quietly in the background, whether you're paying attention or not.

Here's what's actually going on.

How banks turn your deposits into profit

When you deposit money into a checking account, the bank doesn't just sit on that cash. They lend it out -- to other customers, businesses, and mortgage borrowers -- at much higher interest rates than they pay you.

Your checking account likely earns about 0.01% APY at most big banks right now. Meanwhile, banks are earning 7%, 8%, or more on the money they lend out using your deposits as the underlying capital.

That gap -- what they earn versus what they pay me and you -- is called the "net interest margin." And it's massive.

U.S. banks collectively earned $295.6 billion in net income in 2025 -- up 10.2% from the year before, according to the FDIC Quarterly Banking Profile. Your checking account balance is a small piece of a very large pie.

The fee game hiding in plain sight

Most big banks also layer on fees for checking accounts. Here are some common ones:

Overdraft fees: Averaging around $27 per incident, according to 2025 reports.

Averaging around $27 per incident, according to 2025 reports. Monthly maintenance fees: These can range anywhere from $5 to $25, but are sometimes waived if you meet a minimum balance or direct deposit requirement.

These can range anywhere from $5 to $25, but are sometimes waived if you meet a minimum balance or direct deposit requirement. Out-of-network ATM fees: Usually $2-$5 per transaction (that's on top of whatever the ATM owner charges).

Usually $2-$5 per transaction (that's on top of whatever the ATM owner charges). Wire transfer fees: Often $25-$35 per outgoing transfer.

These fees are a huge revenue stream, especially for large, traditional banks. They're designed to be easy to forget and easy to trigger.

The good news is a growing number of banks have eliminated overdraft fees entirely. If your current bank is still charging them, it might be time to shop around. Compare banks with no overdraft fees and keep more of your money.

What a "free" checking account actually costs you

Here's the thing: even if you don't pay anything out of pocket, having a lot of money sitting in a checking account has opportunity cost.

Let's say you keep a spare $3,000 in your checking account year-round. At 0.01% APY, you earn about $0.30 for the year. If that same $3,000 sat in a high-yield savings account earning 4.00% APY, you'd earn $120 in interest.

That's $120 left on the table -- every single year -- just for not moving your money to a proper savings account.

That's why checking accounts should have a low balance. Only the money you need to move around on a weekly basis. For any short or long-term savings, they should almost always be kept in a high-yield savings account.

See the best high-yield savings accounts available now.

The bottom line

Banks are running a perfectly legal, very profitable business with your money. They borrow it cheap, lend it at a premium, and collect fees along the way.

To make sure you're getting the most from your accounts, be sure you're not paying unnecessary fees for your checking account, and keep as much of your cash pile as possible in a high-yield savings account to earn the most interest.

Your money should work for you, too -- not just the bank.