There's Only One Place Your Emergency Fund Should Be. Here's Why

Most people have their emergency fund in the wrong place -- and it's quietly costing them money.

The average checking account pays just 0.07% APY per the FDIC. That means a $10,000 emergency fund earns roughly $7 a year in interest.

Meanwhile, the best high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying around 4.00% APY or more. That same $10,000 balance would earn $400 in interest.

I've been writing about personal finance for years, and I've had my own emergency fund in a dedicated high-yield savings account for a while now. It's one of the simplest, smartest money moves savers can make.

Here's why it matters -- and exactly how to set one up.

Why your emergency fund doesn't belong in a regular bank account

An emergency fund has three jobs: be accessible, be safe, and earn enough interest to keep up with inflation. A checking account technically does two out of the three. Where it fails is earning interest.

High-yield savings accounts are FDIC-insured up to $250,000. So your money is just as protected as it is in your checking account. The difference is the rate.

At 0.07% APY (the average checking account rate), a $20,000 emergency fund earns about $14 a year in interest. That's a coffee and bagel at a swanky brunch spot.

But in a high-yield savings account at 4.00% APY, that same $20,000 balance earns around $800 in interest in a year. That's real money -- for doing nothing differently except where you keep it.

See our picks for the best high-yield savings accounts right now, and put your money to work.

What to look for when picking an account

The best high-yield savings accounts are offered by online banks. Since they have no physical branches to maintain, they can afford to offer the best rates.

Here's what matters when choosing an account for your emergency fund:

A competitive APY. Rates vary pretty widely across banks, so look for accounts consistently near the top.

Rates vary pretty widely across banks, so look for accounts consistently near the top. No monthly fees. Fees eat into your earnings, so make sure you open an account with a bank that doesn't charge any.

Fees eat into your earnings, so make sure you open an account with a bank that doesn't charge any. Easy access and transfers. Make sure it's easy to move your money around so you have access in a pinch if an emergency pops up. Most online banks "link" your high-yield sayings account to your existing checking account.

Make sure it's easy to move your money around so you have access in a pinch if an emergency pops up. Most online banks "link" your high-yield sayings account to your existing checking account. FDIC insurance. This is pretty common, but you'll want to confirm 100% that your new bank has legit protections in place and is registered with the FDIC.

Shopping around is super easy, and opening an account takes less than 10 minutes.

The simple setup that makes saving automatic

I've helped countless people build emergency funds, and the single most effective trick I recommend is to set up a recurring automatic transfer into your HYSA every month.

Auto-transfers have two benefits. First, it makes saving automatic -- the money moves before you have a chance to spend it so there's no manual effort to save each month.

Second, having a separate, dedicated savings account puts a natural force field around your money. When your emergency fund lives in the same account you use for everyday spending, it tends to slowly disappear. A separate HYSA keeps it earmarked and protected.

Personally, I have an auto-transfer set up for $250 on the 1st of each month to my HYSA. This means my account slowly grows over time ($3,000 each year if I don't touch it) and I never have to think about saving.

The bottom line

Your emergency fund is one of the most important financial tools you have. It deserves a better home than a checking account earning fractions of a percent.

A high-yield savings account gives you the same safety and accessibility -- with a rate that actually does some work.

See today's top high-yield savings accounts and find the right fit for your emergency fund.