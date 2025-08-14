These 3 Red Flags Mean It's Time to Switch Bank Accounts

If you haven't shopped around for a new bank in a while, there's a good chance you're costing yourself a lot of money.

Today, the best banks pay high interest rates and charge no fees. But a lot of banks -- especially the big, well-known banks -- are still living in the Stone Age.

Here are three warning signs that you need to ditch your bank and open a new account ASAP.

1. Your savings APY is under 3.50%

Some of the big banks pay a shockingly low annual percentage yield (APY) of 0.01%. At that rate, you're earning a fraction of a penny for every dollar you save.

Meanwhile, high-yield savings accounts pay APYs of 3.50% or more -- at least 350 times higher.

Say you have $10,000 in savings. Here's how much money you could earn every year at different APYs.