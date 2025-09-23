This Account Could Help You Save $1,000 Faster

Between bills, groceries, and everything else life throws at you, it's tough to set money aside -- let alone build up an emergency fund or save for something big.

But sometimes all it takes is a simple system. One that quietly builds your savings in the background while you go about your day.

I've helped thousands of Americans get their finances on track, and here's the first account I point people to for helping save their first $1,000.

How LendingClub LevelUp Savings helps you save more

The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account is built to do one thing really well: help you grow your savings without needing to think about it every day.

At its core, it's a high-yield savings account that rewards you with one of the top APYs available.

But there's a smart twist to unlock the highest rate. You need to set up direct deposits of $250 or more per month.

That might sound like a pain, but that's the beauty of it. It's the beginning of a system that forces you to save every month. Sending just $250 off to a separate bank account means the money is out of sight and out of mind, while also earning high interest.

It won't make you rich overnight. But it will help you hit that first $1,000 goal faster than just trying to build up your checking account balance.

If you've struggled to save consistently in the past, LendingClub LevelUp Savings removes some of the friction. You don't have to manually transfer funds or remember to save -- it's all built in.