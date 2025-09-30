This Account Could Help You Save $5,000 Faster

I'll never forget the first time my savings account crossed the $5,000 mark.

I felt more confident, less stressed, and finally had some real breathing room. It wasn't just the number -- there was a mindset shift that came with it. Once I hit $5,000, I wanted more. It unlocked a whole new motivation to keep saving.

If you're trying to hit that next level, I've found a system that can make it easier to get there -- and keep going.

Meet the savings account that helps you save more

The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account isn't just another place to stash cash -- it's a smarter system built to reward consistency.

It offers one of the highest APYs available today, but there's a catch to unlocking that top rate.

You need to set up a monthly direct deposit of $250 or more.

That might sound like a chore, but it's actually the best part. Automating your savings means less thinking, less temptation to spend, and more progress without effort.

Just $250 a month adds up fast. You'll have $5,000 in under two years, plus be earning a top interest rate in the meantime. And if you can afford to save more than that, even better!