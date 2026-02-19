This Is the Easiest Financial Win This Month
Most people know they should be earning more on their savings. But knowing and doing are two very different things. After writing about personal finance for years, the move I recommend most -- and the one that takes the least effort for the most reward -- is simply opening a high-yield savings account at a new bank.
It sounds almost too easy. But that's kind of the point.
Right now, the top high-yield savings accounts are paying around 4.00% APY. If you have $10,000 sitting in savings, that's roughly $400 in interest over a year.
But even if your balance is way lower right now, it's still worth switching.
Why a new account changes everything
Here's the thing: opening a fresh savings account at a brand-new institution does something psychological to you. It feels fresh and encouraging. And that feeling matters more than people give it credit for.
When your savings live at the same bank as your checking account, they're always one impulse decision away from being spent. You look at the balance every day and it just becomes "normal".
But a separate account -- especially at a bank you don't interact with daily -- adds just enough space to protect your balance from dipping into it.
Once that balance starts growing faster (because hello, 4.00% APY), you'll notice it. And once you notice it, you'll want to feed it more. It becomes a motivating feedback loop that's genuinely hard to replicate with any other single financial move.
If you're looking for a rec, personally I use the LendingClub LevelUp Savings account which offers 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits right now.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
Other reasons high-yield savings accounts are a no-brainer
The better interest rate gets all the attention, but there are a few other things that make these accounts genuinely hard to say no to:
- No monthly fees. Most high-yield savings accounts charge nothing to open and nothing to maintain.
- FDIC insured up to $250,000. Your money has the same federal protection as any traditional bank. A higher APY doesn't mean higher risk.
- No minimum balance required. You don't need a big lump sum to get started. Even a small initial deposit earns the full rate at most banks.
- It doesn't disrupt your existing banking. You can still keep your checking account exactly as-is. The high-yield account just sits in the background, growing your savings balance.
Think of a high-yield savings account like a parking spot for your money that actually pays you rent. The more money you keep in it, the more interest you collect.
How to open one in about 10 minutes
The best part about this whole move is that most new account applications take less than 10 minutes.
You'll need your Social Security number, a government-issued ID, and a few basic personal details. Once you're approved, just link your existing checking account and transfer over whatever you're comfortable starting with.
My recommendation is to set up automatic transfers -- even $25 or $50 a week. The amount matters less than establishing the habit. It's all about automating your savings so you don't have to manually think about it.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.