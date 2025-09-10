This Lazy but Avoidable Banking Mistake Could Cost You $8,000 in 5 Years

For years, I kept my emergency fund in the same savings account I opened in high school. It was convenient. I didn't have to think about it. But when I finally looked at what I was earning in interest, I wanted to kick myself.

Here's the mistake: Leaving money in a traditional big-bank savings account that pays practically nothing.

The difference in dollars

Let's do the math with $20,000 in savings:

A typical big-bank account pays around 0.01% APY. Over five years, that balance would earn you about $10 total .

. Move that same $20,000 to a high-yield savings account paying 4.00% APY, and you'd earn about $4,330 in interest over five years .

. That's a gap of more than $4,300, just for clicking a few buttons.

Double that balance to $40,000, and you're looking at nearly $8,700 in lost interest over the same period.

This isn't about taking risks, it's about not leaving money on the table.

Why people stick with bad accounts

The number one reason people stick with bad accounts is laziness. It feels easier to leave things where they are. Banks know this, and they're counting on your indifference. But the truth is, switching to a high-yield savings account takes less than 10 minutes, and plenty of online banks have $0 minimums.

Where your money should go instead

With an HYSA, your money stays safe, liquid, and actually earns a return. It's the simplest upgrade you can make to put your savings to work.