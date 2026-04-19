What I'd Do With $5,000 Right Now, in Order

A $5,000 windfall sounds like a solved problem.

Most people either park it in their checking account and spend it gradually on nothing in particular, or make one big move that felt right in the moment. Neither approach gets the most out of the money.

There's a better sequence, and here's what I'd actually do.

1. Pay off any high-interest credit card debt first

If you're carrying a balance on a credit card, that debt is probably costing you somewhere between 20% and 28% annually. There's no investment you can make right now that reliably beats that return. Paying off $2,000 in credit card debt at 24% APR is the equivalent of earning 24% on that money, guaranteed.

I'd clear the highest-rate balance first and work down from there. If $5,000 covers it entirely, great. If not, put what you can toward it and move to the next step with what's left. If you're struggling to finally get out of credit card debt, a balance transfer card is one of the most powerful tools you can use. The best ones can pause interest payments until 2028 -- check out our full list of the top balance transfer cards here.

2. Fill out your emergency fund

The general guidance is three to six months of expenses saved in an emergency fund. Most people don't have as much money in short-term savings as they might need. If you're one of them, this is your chance.

An emergency fund is insurance. It's what keeps a car repair or a surprise medical bill from going straight back onto a credit card. Three months of expenses in a high-yield savings account earning somewhere around 4.00% APY means the money is accessible and at least keeping up with inflation while it sits there.

The best high-yield savings accounts pay around 10X the national average rate, and you can compare some of the best ones right here.

3. Max out a tax-advantaged account

The 2026 contribution limit for a Roth IRA is $7,500 if you're under age 50. If you haven't hit it and you're income-eligible, putting some or all of this $5,000 toward that limit is one of the most straightforward moves in personal finance. The money grows tax-free. You can withdraw contributions (not earnings) at any time without penalty. There's no account type that gives you more flexibility on the back end.

If you have a 401(k) with an employer match you're not fully capturing, that comes first -- the match is an immediate 50% to 100% return on that money depending on your plan.

4. Put the rest somewhere it earns something

If your high-interest debt is gone, your emergency fund is covered, and your tax-advantaged accounts are topped up, the remaining dollars belong in a brokerage account in a low-cost index fund.

A total market index fund or an S&P 500 fund isn't exciting. That's the point. The historical average annual return of the S&P 500 over the long run is around 10% before inflation. You're not trying to beat the market, you just want to participate in it consistently, over time, without making it complicated.

The order is the point

Most people treat a windfall as a single decision. It's not. It's a sequence. The highest guaranteed return always comes first, then protection, then growth. Follow the order and you'll almost certainly come out ahead of where you started.