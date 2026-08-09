What Is a Good APY for a Savings Account in August 2026?

⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.

²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.

¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of . Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.

American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate that is above the national average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the APY they offer². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.

Rate info Circle with letter I in it. 3.00%¹ annual percentage yield as of . Terms apply.

3.00%¹ Rate info Circle with letter I in it. 3.00%¹ annual percentage yield as of . Terms apply.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Where savings rates are headed after the Fed's July hold

Savings rates are holding steady, and they could even climb before year-end. The Federal Reserve kept its benchmark rate at 3.50% to 3.75% on July 29. Several members wanted a hike, and markets now lean toward higher rates rather than lower ones.

That flips the usual advice for savers. For years the smart move was to grab a high APY before the Fed cut rates. Right now no cut is in sight, so your rate is unlikely to drop anytime soon.

So there's no need to rush, and no reason to wait. Rates this strong don't stick around forever, even in a holding pattern. Take your time and shop the best high-yield savings accounts while yields are still this high.

Why the best savings APYs are at online banks

Online banks pay higher savings APYs because they carry far lower costs than big banks. No branches and less overhead means they can pass those savings back to you.

Big national banks rarely compete on rate, because most customers never leave anyway.

That is why the top tier lives at names you won't find on a street corner. My own emergency fund sits in a Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account, formerly LendingClub, and it earns a 4.00% APY right now, with one small catch. It asks for $250 in monthly deposits, which is easy to hit since it doesn't require paycheck deposits.

Happen Bank earned our Best High-Yield Savings Account award for 2026, and one rare perk seals it for me. It issues a debit card tied to the savings account, so I can reach my emergency cash fast when life demands it.

Your money stays just as safe as it would at any big bank, as long as the account is FDIC insured.