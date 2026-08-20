What Savings Account Is Best for Retirement?

The best savings account for retirement depends on what you're actually trying to accomplish. If you're still building up a nest egg, you'll want a 401(k), IRA, or brokerage account where your money can be invested and grow.

If you're already retired or close to it, a high-yield savings account is the best home for the cash you'll spend soon.

The best account for building retirement savings is a 401(k) or IRA

If your goal is to grow money for retirement, standard checking or savings accounts won't cut it. You need to invest your money to grow and compound over decades.

Two of the best places to start are your workplace 401(k) or opening an IRA. These accounts come with tax breaks, and they let you invest for real long-term growth.

Outside of tax-advantaged accounts, regular brokerage accounts are also a great home for retirement savings.

Start with your workplace 401(k) if you get a company match, then open an IRA for more control. I've maxed out my Roth IRA nine years running, and it's the best money habit I've built.

Fidelity, Schwab, and SoFi® are the best places to open a retirement account

The best retirement account brokers keep fees at a minimum and have a wide investment lineup. My favorite two low-cost brokers are Fidelity and Charles Schwab.

Fidelity earned our award for the Best Stock Broker Overall for 2026, with a massive fund selection and no account minimums. My own IRA lives there, and our Fidelity review has the full breakdown.

Schwab is right there with it, especially for retirement savers. It won our 2026 award for the Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors, backed by strong research tools and support. My wife keeps her IRA at Schwab -- here's our Charles Schwab review.

If you'd rather keep your bank and brokerage in one app, SoFi® does both -- and it won our 2026 award for Best Online Bank. It's a smart pick if you don't want accounts scattered across companies, and SoFi®'s automated investing can run the investing side for you.