Why $50K in Savings Is Probably Too Much

Let's be real: having $50,000 in the bank feels awesome.

But the reality is sitting on a big fat cash pile isn't actually helping you build wealth. It's just keeping your progress on pause (and losing value to inflation month after month).

If you've already covered your emergency fund, holding onto $50,000 (or more) in cash might be doing more harm than good.

How much cash do you really need?

Most financial pros suggest keeping three to six months of living expenses in a high-yield savings account (HYSA). This is your emergency fund for life's curveballs.

For example, my wife and I spend somewhere between $3,500 and $5,000 a month, depending on what life throws at us. To cover emergencies, we keep around $20,000 in an HYSA -- enough for us to sleep well at night.

But for anything above that, we invest it.

Letting too much money sit in cash feels like a missed opportunity. Because it can earn way more and grow bigger in the long run if invested wisely.

Where to move your excess cash

Once your emergency fund is fully loaded, it's time to make your extra dollars pull their weight.

Here are three of my favorite places to stash overflow cash -- depending on your goals and timeline: