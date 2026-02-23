Why High-Yield Savings Accounts Beat CDs Right Now

Here's a question a lot of savers are wrestling with right now: "Should I lock my money into a CD or just keep it in a high-yield savings account?"

I've been writing about personal finance long enough to know there's rarely one right answer for everyone. But in this specific moment -- February 2026 -- the math and the logic both point in the same direction. For most people, a high-yield savings account (HYSA) is the smarter call.

And I'll show you exactly why.

The rate gap between HYSAs and CDs is basically gone

Historically, CDs paid noticeably more than savings accounts. That premium was the whole point -- you agreed to lock up your money, and the bank rewarded you with a higher rate. That trade-off made sense.

But right now, that trade-off barely exists.

As of early 2026, some of the best short-term CDs are offering between 3.50% to 4.10% APY. Top high-yield savings accounts are sitting right around 4.00% APY. The spread is razor-thin -- sometimes nonexistent.

When the rate difference is this small, you have to ask yourself: is a 0.10% or 0.15% difference worth locking up your money for 6-12 months? For most people, the answer is no.