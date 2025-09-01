Why I Keep as Little Money as Possible in My Checking Account

My checking account used to be the center of my financial universe. Every dollar I earned landed there, and at one point I had over $30,000 just sitting in checking doing absolutely nothing.

Then I learned about high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs), and got smarter about investing. Not only have I earned over $2,000 in bank interest the past few years, I'm on track to retire early with my investments.

Here's why I now intentionally keep my checking account balance as low as possible.

1. Checking accounts pay you peanuts

Did you know the average checking account pays just 0.07% APY? We're talking $7 a year on a $10,000 balance.

Honestly, my checking account with Chase pays less. It's 0.01%. Most big banks are stingy on interest for both checking and savings accounts.

The turning point came a few years ago when I opened my first high-yield savings account. Suddenly, I was earning $40-$50 in interest per month.

This is the main reason I don't store cash in my checking account. It earns nothing for me there.

2. Big balances gave me a false sense of security

When my checking account looked fat, I felt rich. And when I felt rich, I spent a little more than I really should have. Surfboards, dinners out, random "treat myself" purchases.

These days, I keep only about one month's worth of expenses in my checking account, plus a small cushion.

My larger cash savings pile (emergency funds, short-term savings) sits in at a completely separate bank. It earns top interest over there, and it's out of sight, out of mind. Now I make way fewer dumb purchases.