Why I Open a New Bank Account Every Year

I work in personal finance, so I'm constantly studying banks, rates, and whatever new fintech pops up each month. But I rarely open a new account just for fun -- I only move my personal money when there's a real, meaningful reason to switch.

Right now, the banking world is evolving fast. Fintechs keep pushing features forward while traditional branch banks scramble to keep up. That means new APYs, new promos, and really useful tools hitting the market all the time.

Long story short: there's a lot worth paying attention to. And it's why I still end up opening at least one new bank account every year.

Higher APYs are worth chasing right now

The past couple of years have been great for savers with high interest rates, strong APYs, and plenty of banks competing for deposits.

But now that the Fed has started cutting rates, we're watching APYs drift downward across the board.

Some banks react quickly, dropping their yields the same week the Fed moves. Others lag on purpose, holding their APYs higher to attract new customers while they still can.

Opening a new high-yield savings account lets me capture those higher rates. For example, if a bank is offering 4.20% APY while my old one is drifting toward 3.00%, that difference can mean hundreds of dollars per year on a medium-sized emergency fund.