Will There Be a Stimulus Check in 2025?
The short answer: A new federal stimulus check is very unlikely in 2025. Here's what's real, what's rumor, and what payments you might see this year.
The American Worker Rebate Act: Unlikely to pass
You may have seen headlines about a plan to send tariff-funded "rebate checks" to American households.
This a real bill, known as the American Worker Rebate Act of 2025. The bill would provide one-time checks of at least $600 per adult and dependent child.
However, it's only a proposal. It hasn't passed either chamber of Congress, and there's no sign that it's close.
The $2,000 check rumors: False
Social media posts and dodgy websites have fueled rumors about $2,000 stimulus checks, or a "fourth check." This one is totally made up.
There's no approved federal stimulus for 2025, and the last chance to claim any missed 2021 payment (via the Recovery Rebate Credit) ended on April 15, 2025.
Early this year, the IRS did send automatic payments to about 1 million people who never received their 2021 stimulus and were still eligible. But those were catch-up payments, and no more are coming.
Payments Americans might actually see in 2025
A few stimulus-like payments are real, but they're limited and vary by state.
- Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD). In 2025 the PFD is $1,000 per eligible resident, with payments beginning in October. This is a long-running state program, not a federal stimulus.
- State tax rebates and refunds. Several states issue periodic rebates tied to budget rules or surplus revenue. For example, Colorado has issued small TABOR refunds this year, and residents who have not yet filed their 2024 tax returns can still receive one. The amounts are modest, but they're real. Check your state revenue site for details.
Also remember any ongoing tax credits that you may qualify for-- like the federal Child Tax Credit, which went up in 2025. They're not the same as a check in the mail, but they can lower your tax bill or increase your tax refund.
Other ways to save more money
If you were hoping for a big check, plan as if it won't come. However, a few smart moves can still put real money back in your pocket.
Use a balance transfer card to pay off credit card debt
If you're saddled with credit card debt, see if you qualify for a balance transfer card. If so, you could move existing debt to a new card that charges 0% intro APR for several months. That allows you to pay down debt without racking up more interest charges -- until the intro period ends, at least.
Don't fall for stimulus scams
There's no new federal stimulus approved for 2025. Anyone who claims otherwise is probably just trying to get clicks -- or to get your personal information, and then your money.
Always check the source of your information. If it doesn't come directly from a .gov website, or a reputable news source, then be very skeptical.
Some Americans will still receive money from the state or federal government, but these payments are very targeted. So focus on things you can control, like earning high interest on your savings, getting rid of high-interest debt, and claiming all the tax credits you can get.
