Your HYSA Rate Dropped? Here's What to Do Now
If you just noticed that the APY on your savings account dropped, take a breath. A small decrease isn't a reason to freak out -- it's more common than you think.
What is cause for concern is multiple drops in a year, or if your APY isn't near the top anymore. Right now the top HYSAs are paying between 3.00% and 4.00% APY. So if you're below that range, it might be time to switch banks.
I track savings APYs daily, and keep my own emergency cash in an HYSA. Here's what I do when I notice my rate has dropped.
First, calculate what the APY drop actually costs you
Depending on your account balance, a quarter-point drop might not do too much damage. But larger balances and bigger rate changes definitely have a bigger effect on the interest you'll earn.
On a $10,000 balance, sliding from 4.00% to 3.75% earns you about $25 less interest in a year. Here's what one year looks like across a range of rates on that same $10,000.
|APY
|Interest on $10,000
|4.00%
|$400
|3.75%
|$375
|3.50%
|$350
|3.25%
|$325
|3.00%
|$300
|2.75%
|$275
The gap between the top and bottom of that table is $125 a year. That's real money, and could be worth switching banks for. But it won't change your life on its own, especially if your balance is much lower.
Personally, I keep about $20,000 in my high-yield savings account. A full percentage point drop means a couple hundred in missed interest per year for me. So I'm much more sensitive to dips in my APY.
What is a good APY for a savings account right now?
Right now, the top high-yield savings accounts are paying between 3.00% and 4.00% APY. So that's your benchmark to shoot for when comparing against what you're earning.
For context, the national average savings account rate is just 0.38%, according to the FDIC and Motley Fool Money research. If you're earning noticeably less than a top rate, it's time to shop around.
Here are two options I'd point you to first, depending on your balance.
For larger balances, CIT Platinum Savings is hard to beat. You can earn up to 4.10%* APY with promo code CITBoost at sign-up, if you hold $5,000 or more. Even after the limited-time promo rate expires, the standard APY still sits at the top of the pack.
CIT Platinum Savings
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= Excellent
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= Best
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With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of July 1, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends October 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6- month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
If you'd rather not have any minimum balance, Barclays Tiered Savings is simpler. It offers a flat 3.50% APY on any balance under $250,000, with no strings attached. It's perfect for money you want to keep liquid and earning.
Barclays Tiered Savings
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To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $25,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Oct. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way.
Lock in a CD if you're worried about rate changes
One way to stop your APY from changing is opening a certificate of deposit (CD). Unlike a savings rate that can drop next week, a CD locks your APY for the full term.
But, CDs come with early withdrawal penalties if you pull the money out before the term ends. So it's only a good fit for money you absolutely won't use in the short term.
The best CD rates right now are also right around the 3.00% to 4.00% range.
I've never opened a CD, and have no plans to in 2026. For right now I want to keep all my savings liquid, in case I need to get to it quickly.
Stay put if your rate is still competitive
Sometimes the best move is to do nothing. APYs go up and down as the Fed changes core interest rates. The rate drop you just experienced might be what's happening to most other banks also.
So if your account still pays within the top range (say, 3.00% or higher), a small drop probably isn't worth the hassle of switching.
I've watched people bounce between accounts every few months to squeeze out a few extra dollars, and it's rarely worth it. My advice is to pick a strong account, confirm it stays competitive, and let your money sit and grow.
When it's time to compare, start with the best high-yield savings accounts and see how yours stacks up.
FAQs
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Yes, high-yield savings accounts are FDIC insured as long as the bank is a member, which nearly all are. Your money is protected up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank. Online banks carry the same insurance as brick-and-mortar ones.
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Savings APYs can change at any time, since they're variable and set at each bank's discretion. Usually, when the Federal Reserve cuts rates, most banks lower savings yields within the following weeks. That's why a single drop is normal and rarely a reason to act right away.
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Opening a new savings account usually takes about 10 to 15 minutes, either online or with an app. Transferring money can take a few business days, but can get faster if you have a linked checking account.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.