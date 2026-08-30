Your HYSA Rate Dropped? Here's What to Do Now

If you just noticed that the APY on your savings account dropped, take a breath. A small decrease isn't a reason to freak out -- it's more common than you think.

What is cause for concern is multiple drops in a year, or if your APY isn't near the top anymore. Right now the top HYSAs are paying between 3.00% and 4.00% APY. So if you're below that range, it might be time to switch banks.

I track savings APYs daily, and keep my own emergency cash in an HYSA. Here's what I do when I notice my rate has dropped.

First, calculate what the APY drop actually costs you

Depending on your account balance, a quarter-point drop might not do too much damage. But larger balances and bigger rate changes definitely have a bigger effect on the interest you'll earn.

On a $10,000 balance, sliding from 4.00% to 3.75% earns you about $25 less interest in a year. Here's what one year looks like across a range of rates on that same $10,000.