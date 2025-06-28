5 Ways I Practice Stealth Wealth (While Still Living Large)

I have no desire to look rich. I'd much rather be rich.

I've lived in Los Angeles for the past 10 years, and let me tell you -- this town is full of conspicuous consumption. Designer clothes, flashy cars, rooftop brunches, the whole deal. From the outside, it looks like wealth. But behind the scenes? It's often just credit card debt and empty bank accounts.

I'm on a mission to do the opposite of most people.

Instead of spending to impress, I'm building long-term financial freedom. That means living simply, spending intentionally, and growing wealth quietly in the background.

They call it stealth wealth. Here's what it looks like in my life.

1. No flashy car (I drive a Sienna)

Let's start with the minivan in my driveway. It's a used Toyota Sienna I bought last year. Not exactly turning heads in a valet line… but I love this thing.

We paid for it in cash, and it's roomy, reliable, cheap to insure, and fits all my surfboards in the back.

A new luxury SUV might cost $70,000+, and we could have bought that. But this Sienna was just over $20,000, and it gets us from point A to point B just the same.

Every dollar I didn't spend on a new car is now invested in my brokerage account. If that $50,000 difference compounds at 8% over 20 years, that's over $230,000 I get to keep. That's stealth wealth in action.

2. Credit cards pay me (not the other way around)

I don't use credit cards to buy flashy stuff or swipe around on shopping sprees. I use them as a tool to earn rewards.

Between travel perks, cash back, and the occasional referral bonus, my wife and I rake in hundreds (sometimes thousands!) of dollars a year just by putting our normal everyday spending on the right cards.

We're not buying things we don't need. We're just being intentional with how we pay for our everyday stuff.

Our favorites are travel rewards cards. These are one of the main reasons we're able to travel so often -- those points and miles stretch our vacation dollars way further. Flights, hotels, even rental cars can be deeply discounted (or totally free) just by stacking welcome offers and using perks wisely.

Just be sure to pay your bill in full every month. Otherwise, you're just making the credit card issuers richer.

3. We cook gourmet meals at home

Here's a weird flex. My wife and I make better food at home than most restaurants. So we don't really eat out much.

The funny thing is, we intentionally splurge on top-tier groceries. Our grocery bill is probably higher than most families -- but I don't stress about it because It's still way cheaper than restaurant food.

We also host friends and family for dinner a lot. Cooking for a group at home -- with good wine and conversation -- is still cheaper than splitting the check at a high-end place.

4. I buy the stock, not the product

I don't care how hyped a product is. My thought is always: Can I own the company instead?

Owning fancy name-brand stuff doesn't excite me nearly as much as owning the stock. One takes money out of my pocket. The other puts money into it.

Sure, I've got nothing flashy to show for my small ownership shares -- but I don't care. Buying and holding stocks moves me closer to financial independence, which is more important to me.

5. I prioritize time over "stuff"

Time freedom is the real goal.

I've spent years intentionally saying "no" to lifestyle creep and the endless accumulation of material stuff.

Because the way I see it, the more stuff I own, the more I have to work to afford it. Not just to buy things, but also to clean them, organize them, maintain them, and eventually replace them.

What's the point of filling your house with things if those things end up running your life?

So my wife and I keep our expenses lean and focus on being content with less. We've built a ton of financial breathing room, which has allowed us both to take extended sabbaticals from work.

Skip the flash -- build real freedom

For me, stealth wealth isn't about restriction or deprivation. It's just about being intentional.

Instead of spending my money on flashy stuff that other people think is cool, I invest in things that I actually care about (my financial freedom, my family's security, and the experiences I love).

