Get up to $3,000 in Bonus Cash or Free Stock: The Best Brokerage Bonuses of August 2026

You can pocket up to $3,000 in free stock, or up to $1,500 in cash, this month just for opening or moving a brokerage account. Most of these bonuses scale with your deposit, so the biggest numbers take an already large portfolio to unlock. The smallest ones ask for as little as $50. I've spent 15+ years investing in index funds, and no bonus ever moved my net worth the way steady monthly contributions did. But if you're already opening an account this August, there's no reason to leave free money on the table. My team at Motley Fool Money watches these promos year-round, and three brokers stood out this month. Here's who each one is best for.

1. SoFi Active Investing Best for: Beginner investors looking for an all-in-one app experience. SoFi® is the best home base if you want investing, banking, and loans under one login. SoFi Active Investing won our award for the Best Stock Broker for Beginners in 2026, largely because the app makes buying your first shares painless. This is my pick for someone opening a first account who wants to keep things hassle-free. You can buy fractional shares by dollar amount, so even a small budget can get you invested the same day. Right now SoFi® is offering up to $3,000 in stock when you fund a new account with at least $50 in the first 45 days. Terms apply. Fair warning, the probability of getting the highest bonus is small, so most people should expect a bonus in the $15 to $30 range.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner SoFi Active Investing Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares. Read Full Review Fees: $0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts Account Minimum: $0 Get up to $3,000 in stock when you fund a new account. Circle with letter I in it. Customer must fund their Active Invest account with at least $50 within 45 days of opening the account. Probability of member receiving $3,000 is 0.028%. Percentages for the $3,000 are subject to decrease. Members are only eligible for the Stock Award promotion upon opening their first brokerage account; subsequent cash brokerage accounts are ineligible for the promo, including for members with multiple accounts Learn More for SoFi Active Investing On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.

2. E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley Best for: Funding or moving a large balance E*TRADE pays one of the biggest headline bonuses here, up to $1,500 in cash. Open a new brokerage account with promo code OFFER26, then fund it within 60 days. The payout scales with your deposit, from a small credit around $1,000 up to the full $1,500 at $500,000 or more. That makes E*TRADE the play if you're rolling in a large lump sum, not testing the waters.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line E*TRADE offers low fees and tons of account types. If you need it, chances are, E*TRADE has it. You can access advanced features through its popular Power E*TRADE platform. Open an E*TRADE account to trade fee-free mutual funds and do all your investing in one place. Read Full Review Fees: Commission-free; other fees apply Account Minimum: $0 Open and fund a brokerage account and get up to $1,500. Terms apply. Circle with letter I in it. Open a new eligible E*TRADE brokerage account, fund your account within 60 days of opening, and earn a cash credit of up to $1,500, depending on the size of your deposit. Offer good for one use per customer, on a single account. Please read full terms and conditions on our website. Learn More for E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley On E*TRADE's Secure Website.

3. Charles Schwab Best for: An easy $50 for just getting started Schwab has one of the only bonuses you can unlock with pocket change. Deposit at least $50 into a new Schwab brokerage account and its Starter Kit adds $50 of free stock. That $50 arrives as stock, split across five large U.S. companies. Schwab is also the name I trust most for long-term retirement money, and it won our 2026 award for the Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors. If you plan to open an IRA anyway, the Starter Kit is a free head start. Our Schwab promotions review covers a separate referral bonus up to $1,000 for larger transfers, too.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Charles Schwab Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set. Read Full Review Fees: $0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares. Account Minimum: $0 Learn More for Charles Schwab On Charles Schwab's Secure Website.

Pick the broker you'd keep, not just the bonus I used to be a bonus chaser. It's fun to get "free money" by opening accounts, moving money around, and taking advantage of limited-time offers. But I eventually learned that I'd rather sit tight with a broker I love using long term, vs. earning a quick $200 and not enjoying the platform much. A one-time bonus is a nice bump, but it never compounds. Over the long run, the S&P 500 has returned about 10% a year, according to Motley Fool research on the average stock market return. No sign-up offer keeps pace with that kind of compounding. If you're brand new, SoFi® or Schwab get you invested today with almost no cash. See the best stock brokers of 2026 to compare every option, bonus or not.



