The Best IRA Brokers of September 2026: Matches, Low Fees, and Top Picks

Every IRA broker will happily hold your retirement money. But only a few actually make it grow faster, through rock-bottom fees, better funds, or even a match on what you contribute. I've invested in index funds for over 15 years, with my Roth at Fidelity and my wife's at Schwab. These four brokers are the ones I'd trust with an IRA in September 2026: Schwab, SoFi®, Vanguard, and Fidelity.

1. Charles Schwab is my top pick for hands-on IRA investors Charles Schwab earned our Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors award for 2026, and it's easy to see why. It offers every major IRA type, a deep library of research and education, and one of the best trading apps around. My wife has run her Roth IRA there for years without a hitch. Schwab charges no account fees, $0 commissions on stocks and ETFs, and has a massive range of mutual funds to choose from. Best for: Investors who want a do-everything broker with strong research and wide investment options.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Charles Schwab Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set. Read Full Review Fees: $0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares. Account Minimum: $0 Learn More for Charles Schwab On Charles Schwab's Secure Website.

2. SoFi Invest® is an approachable place to start, and it pays you to save SoFi® won our Best Stock Broker for Beginners award for 2026, and it's the account I'd probably use myself if I was starting from scratch. The app is instuitive, user-friendly, and SoFi® even offers banking services if you want to consolidate more of your finances in a single platform. For IRA accounts specifically, one big advantage is SoFi®'s 1% match on eligible IRA contributions and rollovers. Terms apply. If you max out the 2026 limit of $7,500, that's $75 in matched money you get for saving you were planning to do anyway. Roll over an eligible old 401(k) and the match applies there too. Terms apply. Ideal for: New investors who want a clean app and a bonus for saving.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner SoFi Invest® Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and 1% IRA match on rollovers. It also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares. Read Full Review Fees: $0 commission, $0 per trade, other fees may apply Account Minimum: $0 SPECIAL OFFER Get a 1% IRA Match on contributions & rollovers. Terms apply. Learn More for SoFi Invest® On Secure Website.

3. Vanguard is best for index fund investors who buy and hold Vanguard is the home of low-cost index investing, and it practically invented the category. It launched the first index fund for everyday investors in 1976, and now runs the world's largest index fund, with expense ratios as low as 0.03%. If your plan is to buy a broad market fund and hold it for decades, it's hard to beat. I own Vanguard's total market ETF in my own Roth, just held at a different broker. Best for: Passive investors who want rock-bottom fees on classic index funds.

Vanguard Our Rating: 4.50/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line Vanguard is one of the best brokerages for passive investors who want to buy low-cost index fund ETFs. It also offers thousands of no-transaction-fee mutual funds, and excellent zero-commission options for buying stocks online, with no account minimums for brokerage accounts. Vanguard tries to keep its costs and expense ratios low so investors (like you) can keep more of your returns. Read Full Review Fees: $0 online; $25 broker-assisted fee for some phone trades of stocks and ETFs from other companies (Less than $1 million) Account Minimum: $0 Learn More for Vanguard On Vanguard's Secure Website.

4. Fidelity is the best all-in-one broker for most people Fidelity took home our Best Stock Broker Overall award for 2026, and it's where I keep my own Roth IRA. You get $0 commissions, no account minimums, and a handful of index funds that charge a zero expense ratio. The platform is clean for beginners, yet deep enough for veterans. It's the broker I recommend when someone wants one login for multiple types of investing accounts. Best for: Savers who want one low-cost home for all their retirement money.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Fidelity IRA Our Rating: 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line Fidelity IRAs are a smart choice for anyone looking to invest for retirement. You get tax advantages, free online tools to help you build a retirement plan and access to financial professionals if you have retirement planning questions, and access to support when you need it. Plus, there are no account fees or minimums to open -- making it easy to start investing today. Read Full Review Fees: No account fees to open a Fidelity IRA Account Minimum: $0 Learn More for Fidelity IRA On Fidelity's Secure Website.

How to choose the right IRA broker for you My team at Motley Fool Money reviews the major brokers every year, and the right pick almost always comes down to how you invest. Hands-on investors who want research and support lean one way. Set-it-and-forget-it index investors care most about low-fund fees. Three things matter most: commissions, fund expense ratios, and account minimums. The accounts above check all the right boxes, so you can't go wrong with any. If you're still weighing options, compare the full lineup of the best IRAs before you commit.



