The Best IRA Brokers of September 2026: Matches, Low Fees, and Top Picks
Every IRA broker will happily hold your retirement money. But only a few actually make it grow faster, through rock-bottom fees, better funds, or even a match on what you contribute.
I've invested in index funds for over 15 years, with my Roth at Fidelity and my wife's at Schwab.
These four brokers are the ones I'd trust with an IRA in September 2026: Schwab, SoFi®, Vanguard, and Fidelity.
1. Charles Schwab is my top pick for hands-on IRA investors
Charles Schwab earned our Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors award for 2026, and it's easy to see why. It offers every major IRA type, a deep library of research and education, and one of the best trading apps around.
My wife has run her Roth IRA there for years without a hitch. Schwab charges no account fees, $0 commissions on stocks and ETFs, and has a massive range of mutual funds to choose from.
Best for: Investors who want a do-everything broker with strong research and wide investment options.
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Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.
$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.
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2. SoFi Invest® is an approachable place to start, and it pays you to save
SoFi® won our Best Stock Broker for Beginners award for 2026, and it's the account I'd probably use myself if I was starting from scratch. The app is instuitive, user-friendly, and SoFi® even offers banking services if you want to consolidate more of your finances in a single platform.
For IRA accounts specifically, one big advantage is SoFi®'s 1% match on eligible IRA contributions and rollovers. Terms apply. If you max out the 2026 limit of $7,500, that's $75 in matched money you get for saving you were planning to do anyway. Roll over an eligible old 401(k) and the match applies there too. Terms apply.
Ideal for: New investors who want a clean app and a bonus for saving.
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This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and 1% IRA match on rollovers. It also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares.
$0 commission, $0 per trade, other fees may apply
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SPECIAL OFFER
Get a 1% IRA Match on contributions & rollovers. Terms apply.
On Secure Website.
3. Vanguard is best for index fund investors who buy and hold
Vanguard is the home of low-cost index investing, and it practically invented the category. It launched the first index fund for everyday investors in 1976, and now runs the world's largest index fund, with expense ratios as low as 0.03%.
If your plan is to buy a broad market fund and hold it for decades, it's hard to beat. I own Vanguard's total market ETF in my own Roth, just held at a different broker.
Best for: Passive investors who want rock-bottom fees on classic index funds.
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Vanguard is one of the best brokerages for passive investors who want to buy low-cost index fund ETFs. It also offers thousands of no-transaction-fee mutual funds, and excellent zero-commission options for buying stocks online, with no account minimums for brokerage accounts. Vanguard tries to keep its costs and expense ratios low so investors (like you) can keep more of your returns.
$0 online; $25 broker-assisted fee for some phone trades of stocks and ETFs from other companies (Less than $1 million)
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4. Fidelity is the best all-in-one broker for most people
Fidelity took home our Best Stock Broker Overall award for 2026, and it's where I keep my own Roth IRA. You get $0 commissions, no account minimums, and a handful of index funds that charge a zero expense ratio.
The platform is clean for beginners, yet deep enough for veterans. It's the broker I recommend when someone wants one login for multiple types of investing accounts.
Best for: Savers who want one low-cost home for all their retirement money.
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Fidelity IRAs are a smart choice for anyone looking to invest for retirement. You get tax advantages, free online tools to help you build a retirement plan and access to financial professionals if you have retirement planning questions, and access to support when you need it. Plus, there are no account fees or minimums to open -- making it easy to start investing today.
No account fees to open a Fidelity IRA
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How to choose the right IRA broker for you
My team at Motley Fool Money reviews the major brokers every year, and the right pick almost always comes down to how you invest. Hands-on investors who want research and support lean one way. Set-it-and-forget-it index investors care most about low-fund fees.
Three things matter most: commissions, fund expense ratios, and account minimums. The accounts above check all the right boxes, so you can't go wrong with any.
If you're still weighing options, compare the full lineup of the best IRAs before you commit.
FAQs
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Most major brokers let you open a Roth IRA with $0, and let you buy fractional shares. You don't need to be rich to invest -- you just need to get started.
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No, Fidelity doesn't currently match Roth IRA contributions. Fidelity's edge is $0 commissions, no minimums, and index funds with a zero expense ratio.
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A Roth IRA is a type of retirement account, not a regular brokerage account. Both accounts function the same for buying stocks and day-to-day management. But they differ in tax treatment, contribution limits and withdrawal restrictions.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCharles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short September 2026 $95 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Vanguard disclosures
Visit vanguard.com to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus, for Vanguard and non-Vanguard funds offered through Vanguard Brokerage Services. The prospectus contains investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other information; read and consider carefully before investing.
Commission-free trading of Vanguard ETFs applies to trades placed both online and by phone. All ETFs are subject to management fees and expenses; refer to each ETF's prospectus for more information. Account service fees may also apply. All ETF sales are subject to a securities transaction fee. See the Vanguard Brokerage Services commission and fee schedules for full details.
Vanguard funds not held in a brokerage account are held by The Vanguard Group, Inc., and are not protected by SIPC. Brokerage assets are held by Vanguard Brokerage Services, a division of Vanguard Marketing Corporation, member FINRA and SIPC.
Vanguard Marketing Corporation, Distributor of the Vanguard Funds