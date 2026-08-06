The Best Online Brokerages of August 2026: $0 Trades and No Account Minimums

The best online brokerages with no account minimums and $0 trades in August 2026 are Fidelity, Charles Schwab, Vanguard, E*TRADE, and SoFi Active Investing. Each one has a fast sign-up process, easy-to-use apps, and research tools for any investor type. The right pick comes down to how you like to invest. No account minimum means you can start with whatever you have, even a few dollars. Commission-free means buying and selling stocks and most ETFs costs you nothing. Here's how the five stack up, and who each one fits best.

1. SoFi Active Investing: best for beginners and mobile users If I were starting my investing journey over, I'd probably begin with SoFi®. It's a great place to manage everything in one app, and it's about as low-cost and beginner-friendly as brokers get. Why I like it: SoFi® keeps investing, banking, credit cards, and loans in a single, streamlined app. You can buy fractional shares and even get a 1% match on IRA contributions and rollovers. Terms apply. The research tools are a little light compared to traditional brokers, but the setup is hard to beat for simplicity. That focus on newcomers is why SoFi Active Investing won our Best Stock Broker for Beginners award for 2026. Who it's best for: New investors, and anyone who already banks with SoFi®. It's the one I would hand a friend taking their first step.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner SoFi Active Investing Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares. Read Full Review Fees: $0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts Account Minimum: $0 Get up to $3,000 in stock when you fund a new account. Circle with letter I in it. Customer must fund their Active Invest account with at least $50 within 45 days of opening the account. Probability of member receiving $3,000 is 0.028%. Percentages for the $3,000 are subject to decrease. Members are only eligible for the Stock Award promotion upon opening their first brokerage account; subsequent cash brokerage accounts are ineligible for the promo, including for members with multiple accounts Learn More for SoFi Active Investing On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.

2. Fidelity: the best all-around brokerage Fidelity is the best online brokerage for most people. And it's one I use personally for my Roth and traditional IRA, regular brokerage, and several custodial accounts. Why I like it: Fidelity has a massive range of account types to choose from, which means it's a fit for almost any type of investor. It also matters when you're juggling a handful of pre-tax and post-tax accounts and want to manage everything under a single login. Fidelity lets you buy fractional shares of thousands of stocks for as little as $1. Its ZERO index funds carry no expense ratio, so more of your money stays invested. That mix is why Fidelity earned our Best Stock Broker Overall award for 2026. Who it's best for: Anyone who wants one reliable broker for the long haul.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Fidelity Our Rating: 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash. Read Full Review Fees: $0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****. Account Minimum: $0**** Learn More for Fidelity On Fidelity's Secure Website.

3. Charles Schwab: best for research and full-service investing Charles Schwab has some of the deepest research and support in the business. It charges $0 to open an account and $0 for stock and ETF trades. Schwab won our Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors award for 2026, and my wife keeps her main brokerage account and Roth IRA there. Why I like it: Schwab gives you serious tools if you want to be more hands-on, including the thinkorswim platform built for charting and options. But it's also beautifully simple for passive investors, so beginners won't be scared off. It also runs 400-plus branches and around-the-clock customer service. You can keep investing, banking, and a robo-advisor under one roof if you want. Who it's best for: Hands-on investors that want research muscle, and retirement savers who value support.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Charles Schwab Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set. Read Full Review Fees: $0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares. Account Minimum: $0 Learn More for Charles Schwab On Charles Schwab's Secure Website.

4. E*TRADE: best for hands-on and options traders E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley is my top pick for active traders who like to really dig into the weeds. It offers $0 stock and ETF trades with no account minimum to start. Why I like it: Its Power E*TRADE platform is built for options and technical traders. You can customize charts with dozens of metrics before you buy a single share. It now offers fractional shares on select stocks and ETFs too. Who it's best for: More active investors who want powerful tools without going full professional. If you like to tinker before every trade, this is your account.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line E*TRADE offers low fees and tons of account types. If you need it, chances are, E*TRADE has it. You can access advanced features through its popular Power E*TRADE platform. Open an E*TRADE account to trade fee-free mutual funds and do all your investing in one place. Read Full Review Fees: Commission-free; other fees apply Account Minimum: $0 Open and fund a brokerage account and get up to $1,500. Terms apply. Circle with letter I in it. Open a new eligible E*TRADE brokerage account, fund your account within 60 days of opening, and earn a cash credit of up to $1,500, depending on the size of your deposit. Offer good for one use per customer, on a single account. Please read full terms and conditions on our website. Learn More for E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley On E*TRADE's Secure Website.

5. Vanguard: best for long-term index investors Vanguard has championed index funds since their inception 50 years ago. It's a perfect match for passive investors that don't want to manage or trade individual stocks. Vanguard is also the largest brokerage firm in the country by assets, according to Motley Fool Money research on the largest brokerage firms. Why I like it: Vanguard practically invented low-cost index investing, and its funds are still among the cheapest anywhere. Once your money is in, you can set it and forget it. The platform is plain, but plain works fine for hands-off investing. Who it's best for: Passive investors who want rock-bottom fund costs and rarely trade. It's the account I would point a set-and-forget investor toward.

Vanguard Our Rating: 4.50/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line Vanguard is one of the best brokerages for passive investors who want to buy low-cost index fund ETFs. It also offers thousands of no-transaction-fee mutual funds, and excellent zero-commission options for buying stocks online, with no account minimums for brokerage accounts. Vanguard tries to keep its costs and expense ratios low so investors (like you) can keep more of your returns. Read Full Review Fees: $0 online; $25 broker-assisted fee for some phone trades of stocks and ETFs from other companies (Less than $1 million) Account Minimum: $0 Learn More for Vanguard On Vanguard's Secure Website.

How to open a brokerage account with no minimum Opening a brokerage account takes about 10 minutes online. You need your Social Security number, a bank account to link, and a photo ID. But if you're not ready to transfer money in, that's OK. There are no minimum requirements with these brokers, so you won't be penalized for having a $0 balance. Pick one of the five brokers above and start the application on its website or app. Link your bank, then move over money when you're ready to begin investing. Once the cash lands, you can buy your first stock or fund the same day. The best time to start investing was years ago. The second best time is right now, so open an account and buy your first share. If you would rather compare every option first, see our list of the best online stock brokers.



