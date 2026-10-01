The Best Online Brokerages of October 2026: No Account Minimums and $0 Trades

When my grandpa first bought stocks, the whole process took weeks. He had to contact a broker, negotiate and place an order, then wait on a paper confirmation and physical stock certificates to arrive by mail. Today we've got it easy. You can open a brokerage account, fund it, and place your first trade in under 15 minutes, all from your couch. About 58% of American adults own stock, according to The Motley Fool. If you're ready to open a brokerage account, our favorites for easy online investing this month are Charles Schwab, SoFi Active Investing, and E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley.

Schwab won our Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors award for 2026. My wife keeps her Roth IRA and brokerage account there, and manages everything mostly from the mobile app. Schwab makes it easy for DIY investors with extensive tools, including the thinkorswim platform for charting and deep research. It still stays simple enough for hands-off folks who just want to buy and hold. And when a question pops up at 11 p.m., its 24/7 phone and chat support picks up. Who it's best for: DIY investors who want pro-level online tools with a real person one tap away.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Charles Schwab Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set. Read Full Review Fees: $0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares. Account Minimum: $0 Learn More for Charles Schwab On Charles Schwab's Secure Website.

2. SoFi Active Investing: the smoothest way to start from your phone SoFi Active Investing won our Best Stock Broker for Beginners award for 2026, and the mobile setup is about as painless as it gets. To be honest, if I was starting from scratch I'd probably choose SoFi® for all my accounts. Investing, banking, and loans all live in one app, plus it offers a 1% match on eligible IRA contributions and rollovers. Terms apply. The research tools are a lot lighter than the old-school brokers, but for buy-and-hold investors that's not a huge roadblock. SoFi® also earned our Best Stock Broker for Fractional Shares award, which tells you how approachable the buying flow really is. Who it's best for: First-timers who want to start investing today, even with just a few bucks.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner SoFi Active Investing Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares. Read Full Review Fees: $0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts Account Minimum: $0 Get up to $3,000 in stock when you fund a new account between 9/28-10/18. Circle with letter I in it. The probability of a member receiving $3,000 is 0.028%. If you don’t make a selection in 45 days, you’ll no longer qualify for the promo. Members must fund their account with a minimum of $50.00 to qualify. The probability percentage is subject to decrease. Learn More for SoFi Active Investing On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.

3. E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley: the online platform built for hands-on investors E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley is made for people who like to dig in before they buy. It charges $0 for stock and ETF trades, with no minimum to get started. Its Power E*TRADE platform lets you customize charts with dozens of metrics, and it now offers fractional shares on select stocks. Most long-term investors won't need all that firepower. But if you like to research and tinker before every trade, it's hard to beat online. Who it's best for: More active investors who want a powerful online platform without going full pro.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line E*TRADE offers low fees and tons of account types. If you need it, chances are, E*TRADE has it. You can access advanced features through its popular Power E*TRADE platform. Open an E*TRADE account to trade fee-free mutual funds and do all your investing in one place. Read Full Review Fees: Commission-free; other fees apply Account Minimum: $0 Open and fund a brokerage account and get up to $1,500. Terms apply. Circle with letter I in it. Open a new eligible E*TRADE brokerage account, fund your account within 60 days of opening, and earn a cash credit of up to $1,500, depending on the size of your deposit. Offer good for one use per customer, on a single account. Please read full terms and conditions on our website. Learn More for E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley On E*TRADE's Secure Website.

How to choose the right online broker for you Picking the right broker comes down to how you like to invest. Most of the top ones offer the same basics -- $0 trades and no minimums -- so the real tiebreaker is fit. A few things worth weighing before you commit: Match the account to the goal. Retirement savings belong in an IRA, while everyday investing fits a taxable brokerage account.

Decide how much guidance you want. Some platforms are built for first-timers, and others pack in deep research tools.

Think about where you'll actually invest. If it all happens on your phone, put the mobile app first. You also don't need to just choose a single shop. My wife and I have accounts across Fidelity, Schwab, Vanguard, and a few small fintechs I tested out for fun. Since there's no real cost to open an account, you can always try one and switch later. If retirement is your main focus, it's worth comparing the best IRA accounts before you open anything. You don't need a big balance to begin, just an account and a plan. Browse all the best online stock brokers we track in 2026 and start with the one that fits.



