Buy Stocks, ETFs, and Options From Your Phone: The Best Trading Apps of August 2026
After more than 15 years of investing, I've learned the app matters less than the habit behind it. Consistent buying and long holding periods do most of the heavy lifting to grow wealth. The average stock market return has been right around 10% a year since 1928, according to Motley Fool research.
Three apps stand out for phone-first investors this month: SoFi®, Fidelity, and E*TRADE. Any of the three can get the job done, so the right pick comes down to how you like to invest.
My approach is simple: buy great businesses and hold them for years.
1. SoFi Active Investing
SoFi Active Investing is the app I point new investors to when they already run their whole financial life from their phone. The interface is clean and genuinely intuitive to learn, which takes the fear out of placing a first trade. There are no commissions on stocks or ETFs, no account minimums, and no monthly fees. Terms apply.
SoFi® also offers fractional shares, so you can buy into a big-name company with just a few dollars. Because banking and investing live in one app, you can move cash from savings into a trade almost instantly. That tight loop makes it easy to put spare money to work.
SoFi Active Investing earned our Best Stock Broker for Beginners and Best Stock Broker for Fractional Shares awards for 2026. For someone building a first portfolio, that combination is hard to beat.
Who it's best for: Phone-first beginners who want one app for banking and investing, plus an accessible way to start small.
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This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares.
$0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts
$0
Get up to $3,000 in stock when you fund a new account.
On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.
2. Fidelity
Fidelity is where a large chunk of my own retirement savings actually sits, across both pre-tax and post-tax accounts. I trust it because it has been around for decades and manages trillions in assets. Its app is also extremely easy to use.
Fidelity also offers eligible customers a steady stream of IPOs. But you'll need a minimum balance held at Fidelity to qualify. Its research and educational tools are some of the deepest available on any app. If you want to understand what you're trading, Fidelity gives you room to dig.
Fidelity won both our Best Stock Broker Overall and Best Stock Broker for ETFs awards for 2026. For buy-and-hold investors, it is tough to top.
Who it's best for: Long-term investors who want a wide range of account types, deep research, and best-in-class retirement tools.
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Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash.
$0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.
$0****
3. E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley
E*TRADE has two separate trading apps in one ecosystem: a simple app for everyday investing and Power E*TRADE for active traders. Stocks and ETFs trade commission-free, and there is no minimum to open a brokerage account.
Now owned by Morgan Stanley, E*TRADE pairs your account with institutional-grade research most apps can't match. It really shines for depth. The research, screeners, and options tools give serious investors plenty to work with, all from a phone.
Who it's best for: Research-driven investors and active traders who want professional-grade tools and Morgan Stanley insights in their pocket.
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E*TRADE offers low fees and tons of account types. If you need it, chances are, E*TRADE has it. You can access advanced features through its popular Power E*TRADE platform. Open an E*TRADE account to trade fee-free mutual funds and do all your investing in one place.
Commission-free; other fees apply
$0
Open and fund a brokerage account and get up to $1,500. Terms apply.
On E*TRADE's Secure Website.
Getting started matters more than the app you pick
These three apps are all low-cost, phone-friendly, and built for buying and holding good companies over time. The best one is simply the one that fits how you invest.
Pick it, fund it, and buy your first great business.
See all of the best free stock-trading apps of 2026.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuit. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Fidelity disclosure
Investing involves risk, including risk of loss
* - $0.00 commission applies to online U.S. equity trades and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a Fidelity retail account only for Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC retail clients. Sell orders are subject to an activity assessment fee (historically from $0.01 to $0.03 per $1,000 of principal). Other exclusions and conditions may apply. A limited number of ETFs are subject to a transaction-based service fee of $100. See full list at Fidelity.com/commissions. Employee equity compensation transactions and accounts managed by advisors or intermediaries through Fidelity Institutional® are subject to different commission schedules.
**Fidelity Crypto® is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets®. Investing involves risk, including risk of total loss. Crypto as an asset class is highly volatile, can become illiquid at any time, and is for investors with a high risk tolerance. Crypto may also be more susceptible to market manipulation than securities. Crypto is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or the Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Investors in crypto do not benefit from the same regulatory protections applicable to registered securities. Fidelity Crypto® accounts and custody and trading of crypto in such accounts are provided by Fidelity Digital Asset Services, LLC, which is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business (NMLS ID 1773897). Brokerage services in support of securities trading are provided by Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC (“FBS”), and related custody services are provided by National Financial Services LLC (“NFS”), each a registered broker-dealer and member NYSE and SIPC. Neither FBS nor NFS offer crypto as a direct investment nor provide trading or custody services for such assets. Fidelity Crypto and Fidelity Digital Assets are registered service marks of FMR LLC.
***Options trading entails significant risk and is not appropriate for all investors. Certain complex options strategies carry additional risk. Before trading options, please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options. Supporting documentation for any claims, if applicable, will be furnished upon request.
****Zero account minimums and zero account fees apply to retail brokerage accounts only. Expenses charged by investments (e.g., funds, managed accounts, and certain HSAs) and commissions, interest charges, or other expenses for transactions may still apply. See Fidelity.com/commissions for further details.
E*TRADE services are available just to U.S. residents.