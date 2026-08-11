Buy Stocks, ETFs, and Options From Your Phone: The Best Trading Apps of August 2026

After more than 15 years of investing, I've learned the app matters less than the habit behind it. Consistent buying and long holding periods do most of the heavy lifting to grow wealth. The average stock market return has been right around 10% a year since 1928, according to Motley Fool research.

Three apps stand out for phone-first investors this month: SoFi®, Fidelity, and E*TRADE. Any of the three can get the job done, so the right pick comes down to how you like to invest.

My approach is simple: buy great businesses and hold them for years.

1. SoFi Active Investing

SoFi Active Investing is the app I point new investors to when they already run their whole financial life from their phone. The interface is clean and genuinely intuitive to learn, which takes the fear out of placing a first trade. There are no commissions on stocks or ETFs, no account minimums, and no monthly fees. Terms apply.

SoFi® also offers fractional shares, so you can buy into a big-name company with just a few dollars. Because banking and investing live in one app, you can move cash from savings into a trade almost instantly. That tight loop makes it easy to put spare money to work.

SoFi Active Investing earned our Best Stock Broker for Beginners and Best Stock Broker for Fractional Shares awards for 2026. For someone building a first portfolio, that combination is hard to beat.

Who it's best for: Phone-first beginners who want one app for banking and investing, plus an accessible way to start small.