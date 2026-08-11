Buy Stocks, ETFs, and Options From Your Phone: The Best Trading Apps of August 2026

Published on Aug. 11, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

After more than 15 years of investing, I've learned the app matters less than the habit behind it. Consistent buying and long holding periods do most of the heavy lifting to grow wealth. The average stock market return has been right around 10% a year since 1928, according to Motley Fool research.

Three apps stand out for phone-first investors this month: SoFi®, Fidelity, and E*TRADE. Any of the three can get the job done, so the right pick comes down to how you like to invest.

My approach is simple: buy great businesses and hold them for years.

1. SoFi Active Investing

SoFi Active Investing is the app I point new investors to when they already run their whole financial life from their phone. The interface is clean and genuinely intuitive to learn, which takes the fear out of placing a first trade. There are no commissions on stocks or ETFs, no account minimums, and no monthly fees. Terms apply.

SoFi® also offers fractional shares, so you can buy into a big-name company with just a few dollars. Because banking and investing live in one app, you can move cash from savings into a trade almost instantly. That tight loop makes it easy to put spare money to work.

SoFi Active Investing earned our Best Stock Broker for Beginners and Best Stock Broker for Fractional Shares awards for 2026. For someone building a first portfolio, that combination is hard to beat.

Who it's best for: Phone-first beginners who want one app for banking and investing, plus an accessible way to start small.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
SoFi Active Investing

SoFi Active Investing

Our Rating:

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Bottom Line

This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares.

Fees:

$0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts

Account Minimum:

$0

Get up to $3,000 in stock when you fund a new account.

Circle with letter I in it. Customer must fund their Active Invest account with at least $50 within 45 days of opening the account. Probability of member receiving $3,000 is  0.028%. Percentages for the $3,000 are subject to decrease. Members are only eligible for the Stock Award promotion upon opening their first brokerage account; subsequent cash brokerage accounts are ineligible for the promo, including for members with multiple accounts
Learn More for SoFi Active Investing

On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.

2. Fidelity

Fidelity is where a large chunk of my own retirement savings actually sits, across both pre-tax and post-tax accounts. I trust it because it has been around for decades and manages trillions in assets. Its app is also extremely easy to use.

Fidelity also offers eligible customers a steady stream of IPOs. But you'll need a minimum balance held at Fidelity to qualify. Its research and educational tools are some of the deepest available on any app. If you want to understand what you're trading, Fidelity gives you room to dig.

Fidelity won both our Best Stock Broker Overall and Best Stock Broker for ETFs awards for 2026. For buy-and-hold investors, it is tough to top.

Who it's best for: Long-term investors who want a wide range of account types, deep research, and best-in-class retirement tools.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
Fidelity

Fidelity

Our Rating:

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Bottom Line

Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash.

Fees:

$0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.

Account Minimum:

$0****

Learn More for Fidelity

On Fidelity's Secure Website.

3. E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley

E*TRADE has two separate trading apps in one ecosystem: a simple app for everyday investing and Power E*TRADE for active traders. Stocks and ETFs trade commission-free, and there is no minimum to open a brokerage account.

Now owned by Morgan Stanley, E*TRADE pairs your account with institutional-grade research most apps can't match. It really shines for depth. The research, screeners, and options tools give serious investors plenty to work with, all from a phone.

Who it's best for: Research-driven investors and active traders who want professional-grade tools and Morgan Stanley insights in their pocket.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley

E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley

Our Rating:

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Bottom Line

E*TRADE offers low fees and tons of account types. If you need it, chances are, E*TRADE has it. You can access advanced features through its popular Power E*TRADE platform. Open an E*TRADE account to trade fee-free mutual funds and do all your investing in one place.

Fees:

Commission-free; other fees apply

Account Minimum:

$0

Open and fund a brokerage account and get up to $1,500. Terms apply.

Circle with letter I in it. Open a new eligible E*TRADE brokerage account, fund your account within 60 days of opening, and earn a cash credit of up to $1,500, depending on the size of your deposit. Offer good for one use per customer, on a single account. Please read full terms and conditions on our website.
Learn More for E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley

On E*TRADE's Secure Website.

Getting started matters more than the app you pick

These three apps are all low-cost, phone-friendly, and built for buying and holding good companies over time. The best one is simply the one that fits how you invest.

Pick it, fund it, and buy your first great business.

See all of the best free stock-trading apps of 2026.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.