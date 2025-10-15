Here's How I Double My Net Worth Every 10 Years

I've tried day trading and a few of those "get rich quick" ideas. Spoiler: none of them worked.

What has worked is the slow, steady stuff. Investing my money into broad index funds and letting compound interest do its thing.

My whole money goal now is pretty simple. I just want to double my net worth every 10 years. And a steady 7% return is enough to get me there.

The simple math behind it (aka the Rule of 72)

There's this fun little shortcut I learned years ago called the Rule of 72.

Here's how it works: Divide 72 by your average annual return, and the result tells you how long it'll take to double your money.

So:

A 1% return takes 72 years to double your money.

A 4% return takes 18 years.

And a 7.2% return takes right around 10 years.

It's kind of wild when you think about it. Give your money a few decades, and it keeps doubling again and again.

Here's what $10,000 can grow into with a steady 7.2% return: