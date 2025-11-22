Here's How to Maximize Your Social Security Check in 2026

I've talked to a lot of people who assume their Social Security check is basically set in stone.

But your benefit isn't fixed until the day you file. And heading into 2026, there are a few smart moves that can meaningfully increase the amount you'll collect for the rest of your life.

Here's where to start.

Work at least 35 years

Your benefit is based on your 35 highest-earning years. If you have fewer than 35, the Social Security Administration fills the missing years with zeros. That drags down your average and lowers your future check.

This is why working even one or two extra years can pay off. Replacing a zero with a real earning year increases your lifetime average and nudges your benefit higher.

Earn more in your peak years

Social Security uses wage-indexed earnings, which is a fancy way of saying your higher-earning years matter a lot more than your lower ones. If you're still in your peak earning window, every raise, bonus, or extra shift can lift your eventual benefit.

It doesn't have to be dramatic. Even small increases in your earnings record show up in your calculation and help raise the floor for your retirement income.

Pick the right claiming age

When you file is one of the biggest levers you control.

File at 62, and you lock in a permanently smaller check. Wait until your full retirement age, and you get the full amount you earned. Delay past that, and your benefit grows about 8% per year until age 70.

Most people don't run this math. They just pick an age that feels right. But the difference between claiming early and claiming late can be thousands of dollars a year for life.

Coordinate with a spouse

If you're married, you have even more options. Spousal benefits and survivor benefits can meaningfully change how much your household collects over time.

Sometimes it makes sense for the higher earner to delay claiming, which maximizes the survivor benefit down the road. Other times, staggering when each person files leads to a more efficient income plan. The best approach depends on your ages, work histories, and long-term goals.

Run your numbers

Social Security isn't one-size-fits-all. The smartest move you can make is running your own estimate. The SSA offers free tools that show your projected benefit at different claiming ages and reflect your current earnings record.

It takes only a few minutes, and it can reveal opportunities you didn't know you had.

If you're planning ahead for retirement, now is a good time to see how your decisions today can boost your check in 2026 and beyond.