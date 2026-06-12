Millennials Have an Average 401(k) Balance of $82,600. How Does Your Generation Stack Up?

The table below breaks down the average 401(k) balance, as well as savings rates by employers and employees for each generation.

This data comes from Fidelity's Q1 2026 Building Financial Futures report, drawn from one of the biggest retirement account providers in the world.

A new Fidelity report shows millennials now hold an average of $82,600 in their 401(k)s. That's a solid jump from a couple of years ago. Here is how every generation compares.

One of the first things I did when I got my current job was enroll in the company 401(k) program to lock in the full match incentive. That employer match is free money, and skipping it is one of the costliest mistakes out there.

Millennials, born between 1981 and 1996, still trail older savers who had decades of a head start.

The savings rates tell a deeper story. Millennials put away about 9.0% on their own, reaching roughly 13.8% with the employer match. That still trails the 14.4% average across all savers, so there is room to climb.

Never leave your employer match on the table

For millennials, the average employer kicks in about 4.8% of pay. On a $70,000 salary, that adds up to roughly $3,360 a year, before any investment growth. Over a decade, that is more than $33,600 in contributions you did nothing to earn beyond signing up.

The catch is you usually only get that full match if you contribute enough yourself to trigger it. If you contribute too little, you forfeit part of that money every single paycheck.

For example, my current 401(k) plan offers a 6% employer match, but only if I contribute 9% of my salary personally. If I contribute any less, I miss part of the match.

Add flexibility with an IRA and a brokerage account

Whether you fully max out your 401(k) or not, it can be smart to think beyond that one account.

A 401(k) locks your money in until age 59 1/2, and having a mammoth pre-tax account (with little other assets) might actually backfire later in retirement.

Spreading your savings across different account types can give you tax variety and access you simply do not get from a 401(k) alone. Here are some other investment options.

A Roth IRA: You contribute after-tax money, and qualified withdrawals come out tax-free in retirement. You can also pull out your contributions early without penalty.

You contribute after-tax money, and qualified withdrawals come out tax-free in retirement. You can also pull out your contributions early without penalty. A traditional IRA: It offers another tax-deferred option if your income qualifies, with more investment choices and flexibility than most workplace plans.

It offers another tax-deferred option if your income qualifies, with more investment choices and flexibility than most workplace plans. A taxable brokerage account: It has no contribution limits and no withdrawal rules, so the money is there whenever you need it.

Every year, I max out Roth IRA contributions for myself and my wife. I also keep a regular brokerage account running alongside my 401(k). That mix means I will have a lot of flexibility and withdrawal options when I retire.

See our top-rated brokers for opening an IRA and get started this year.

Building wealth is a long game

If your numbers look low, try not to get discouraged. Building wealth is a long game, and almost nobody feels ahead in the early innings.

The hard truth is that waiting to invest makes catching up harder later in life. The good news is that small moves count. So bumping your contribution by even 1% today can pay real dividends down the road, and I mean that literally.

Explore our favorite brokerage accounts in 2026 and start building a flexible retirement today.