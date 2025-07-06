Saving Just $12 Per Day Can Make You Rich. Here's How
Most humans think linearly -- in a straight line. So it's hard to imagine how saving $12 per day could ever amount to much. Over 30 days, it's just $360.
But money saved over time actually grows exponentially -- like a curve that ramps upward. It starts small and slow, but ramps up over time until it skyrockets.
The truth is, $12 a day can grow to over $489,000 after 30 years. Stick with it for 40 years, and you're looking at more than $1.1 million.
Here's how -- and the easiest places to start saving today.
What $12 per day can grow into
Let's assume you saved $12 per day, and put it all into an investment account growing at an average annual 8% return.
Here is how much it could grow to over time:
|Time
|Future Value
|10 years
|$62,582
|20 years
|$197,692
|30 years
|$489,383
|40 years
|$1,119,124
|50 years
|$2,478,687
The reason I use an 8% return is because it's a conservative benchmark for long-term, diversified investing -- slightly below the S&P 500's historical average of around 10% per year.
The point is, small habits can lead to massive results. The trick is to just start ASAP, be consistent, and invest in the right place.
Make it easy with index funds or a robo-advisor
Index funds are one of the most reliable long-term wealth builders. Especially low-cost funds that track major indexes like the S&P 500. They spread your money across hundreds of companies and grow as the market grows.
Another great "set and forget" option is a robo-advisor -- check out a low-cost robo-advisor like SoFi Robo Investing. Robo-advisors build a diversified portfolio based on your goals, and rebalance automatically.
You don't need to be a stock picker or study the markets to be good at investing. In fact, you shouldn't try and outsmart the stock market. Taking a passive, long-term approach works out better for most people.
Set up automatic transfers
The hardest part of saving is staying consistent. That's where automation comes in.
Here are a few tools and systems to try which make things easier:
- Set up automatic transfers from your checking account to your investment account -- either monthly or each payday. Just pick a set amount (e.g., $360 per month) and stick with it.
- If your job offers a 401(k) plan, use this to invest a portion of each paycheck. The money will be taken out and invested automatically, without you having to think about it.
- If you can, increase your contributions every time you get a raise, bonus, or cut a recurring expense. This will accelerate your growth and timeline.
When the money moves automatically, you won't miss it. It becomes just another “bill” -- except this one pays you later.
Small saving habits can change your life
I love this savings example because $12/day feels doable for most people. And once a savings habit is in place, you don't need to think about it. You can just keep living while riches grow in the background.
I'm super lucky -- my parents drilled this lesson into me at a young age. I'm 40 now and have already amassed a pretty large nest egg from slowly saving small amounts.
But it's never too late to start. Save what you can, set up an automated investing system, and repeat. Small amounts really do add up.
Need help getting started? Set up an investing account with SoFi Robo Investing and take your first step forward with automated investing.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.