Saving Just $12 Per Day Can Make You Rich. Here's How

Most humans think linearly -- in a straight line. So it's hard to imagine how saving $12 per day could ever amount to much. Over 30 days, it's just $360.

But money saved over time actually grows exponentially -- like a curve that ramps upward. It starts small and slow, but ramps up over time until it skyrockets.

The truth is, $12 a day can grow to over $489,000 after 30 years. Stick with it for 40 years, and you're looking at more than $1.1 million.

Here's how -- and the easiest places to start saving today.

What $12 per day can grow into

Let's assume you saved $12 per day, and put it all into an investment account growing at an average annual 8% return.

Here is how much it could grow to over time: