The Boring Strategy That Built My $1M Portfolio

About 15 years ago, I read a book that changed my financial life. It was called "The Little Book of Common Sense Investing," written by John "Jack" Bogle -- the guy widely credited as the father of index funds.

Before that book, the stock market always felt intimidating and complex. After it, I learned that investing can be really simple, and actually… boring.

Today, my wife and I have a thriving seven-figure portfolio. It all began by picking a few low-cost, highly diversified index funds, and putting in whatever money we saved month after month.

Index funds vs. picking stocks

I don't know about you, but I absolutely suck at picking individual stocks. I've tried it in the past and failed horribly. It's just too hard to research everything, stay on top of changes, and know when to buy or sell stuff.

Index investing is way easier. Instead of picking single stocks, you basically buy a big pool of them. And instead of trying to time buy/sell trades, you just buy one fund over and over -- and hold forever.

Investing in index funds isn't about trying to beat the market or get rich faster than everyone else. It's about achieving average market returns -- not higher, not lower, just average -- and letting everything compound year after year.

The goal is to build wealth slowly and let time pull most of the weight. It starts out feeling small -- a 10% return on a $10,000 portfolio is only $1,000. But that same 10% on a $1,000,000 portfolio is $100,000. The numbers just keep getting bigger over time the longer you stay invested. That's compounding, and it's the whole game.

How we actually invested

The amount my wife and I contributed varied a lot over the years -- sometimes $500 a month when our incomes were low and budget was tight -- other times we could afford to sock away $2,000+ per month from our paychecks.

The specific number was never the point. It was all about being consistent and investing as much money as possible, as early as possible.

We treat investing like a non-negotiable bill. Every month, money goes into index funds -- no matter whether the market is up, down, or sideways.

We also invested larger lump sums whenever they came in. Like if I got a big commission check from my old sales job, a random windfall or tax refund. Instead of sitting on that cash, we just dumped it straight into index funds.

The index funds I like

My favorite index fund is VTI -- the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. It covers the entire U.S. market in one fund, from massive trillion dollar companies to smaller publicly traded companies I've never even heard of. This fund is about as diversified as you can get domestically, and the expense ratio is tiny.

I also hold VXUS for international exposure. While VTI covers U.S. companies, VXUS adds thousands of international stocks. This helps me have global diversification so I'm not tied to just one country's economy.

Another popular fund is VOO, which tracks just the S&P 500. This is specifically focused on the largest U.S. companies, but has had amazing performance over time.

Where we keep our money

I prioritize tax-advantaged accounts first. My wife and I both have Roth IRAs, and I have a workplace 401(k) right now. Once those accounts are maxed out, we put everything into a regular brokerage account.

I personally use Fidelity and Charles Schwab. Both offer commission-free index fund investing, beginner-friendly platforms, and no account minimums.

Any major brokerage that offers commission-free trades and a solid index fund selection will work. The platform matters less than just getting started and staying consistent. See all the top-rated brokers in 2026.

The COVID moment I'll never forget

2020 was a gut check. My wife and I watched our portfolio drop 30% -- in a matter of weeks. I'm not going to pretend I felt calm about it. That downturn made me question my whole investing strategy.

But we held tight and didn't sell. We kept putting money in and trusted that the market would recover eventually -- and it did, and then some. Looking back, that stretch was one of the best things that happened to our long-term returns, because we stayed in and kept buying at lower prices.

Market crashes aren't fun, but going through a few of them has actually made me more confident in the strategy, not less. Sometimes doing nothing is the right move, even when every instinct is telling you to cut and run.

The bottom line

Index fund investing has worked for me, and I'm sticking with it. Not because I think it's a fit for everyone, everywhere -- but because the track record is there, and I'm confident I can withstand the ups and downs that come along with it.

If you're just getting started, my honest advice is to keep reading and learning. The more you dig into investing, the more you realize how much you don't know -- and index funds start looking better and better the deeper you go.

See our picks for the best investment brokers for beginners to find a good place to get started.