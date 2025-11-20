The Social Security Timing Move That Can Increase Your Benefit by 77%

I've talked to a lot of people who expect Social Security to feel automatic. You turn a certain age, you get a check. Simple. But the truth is that timing your claim is one of the most important retirement decisions you'll ever make.

And the difference between filing at 62 and filing at 70 is massive. It can increase your benefit by roughly 77%.

Here's how it works.

Why timing matters

Social Security lets you claim as early as age 62. That's when most people file, and it's also when your check is the smallest.

Your full retirement age (FRA) is around 66 or 67, depending on your birth year. Claiming at FRA gets you the full amount you earned.

But if you wait past FRA, your benefit grows by about 8% for each year you delay. Those increases continue until age 70.

Over an average retirement, that gap adds up to real money.

What the difference looks like

Here's an example. Let's say your full retirement benefit at FRA is $2,000 per month.

Claim at 62: Your check might drop to roughly $1,400.

Your check might drop to roughly $1,400. Claim at FRA: You get the full $2,000.

You get the full $2,000. Claim at 70: You could receive around $2,480 or more.

That jump from $1,400 at 62 to nearly $2,500 at 70 is about a 77% increase. And it lasts for the rest of your life.

Who should consider delaying

Delaying makes the most sense if:

You expect a longer retirement and want to lock in the biggest lifetime income.

You have enough savings or part-time income to bridge the gap.

You want to maximize survivor benefits for a spouse.

You prefer guaranteed income later in life rather than smaller checks sooner.

Who might file earlier

Claiming earlier can still be the right move if:

You need the money to cover essentials.

Your health makes a shorter retirement more realistic.

You have no other steady income sources.

You want to coordinate benefits with a spouse who is delaying.

There's no perfect age that works for everyone. There's just the age that works best for you.

If you're claiming early because you need the income, make sure the money you do save is earning something. A top high-yield savings account can pay more than 10x the national average.

How to find your ideal filing age

Here's a simple way to approach the decision.

Check your Social Security estimates at 62, FRA, and 70 through your mySocialSecurity account. Look at your other income sources to see whether you can comfortably delay. Run a quick retirement calculation to see how long it takes for delayed filing to "break even." Factor in your spouse's benefits if you're married. Review the earnings limit if you plan to work while collecting.

Small adjustments now can shape the income you rely on for the rest of your life.

If you want help building the right plan, a short questionnaire from our partner, SmartAsset, helps match you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors, each legally bound to work in your best interest.

Delaying isn't always easy. But for many people, it's the simplest way to turn Social Security into a stronger, more reliable income stream.