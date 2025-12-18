These 3 Changes Are Coming to IRAs in 2026

The IRS makes slight tweaks to the rules for retirement accounts each year. There are no overhauls or major changes for 2026, but these can quietly move the needle if you know they're coming.

I keep a close eye on retirement account rules because they compound over decades -- and my IRA is one of the cornerstones of my retirement plan. Here's what's worth knowing as we head into 2026.

1. More people can contribute to a Roth IRA

Roth IRAs have always come with a catch: income limits.

If you earn too much, you're either phased out or completely shut out of contributing directly to a Roth IRA. That's frustrating, especially when Roth accounts are so powerful with tax-free growth and no required minimum distributions.

In 2026, income limits are rising. That means more people will qualify to contribute, and some who were partially phased out before may now be back in.

Here are the new income limits for 2026, based on MAGI (modified adjusted gross income):

Single filers and heads of household:

Full contributions below $153,000

Partial contributions from $153,000 - $168,000

No direct contributions above $168,000

Married couples filing jointly:

Full contributions below $242,000

Partial contributions from $242,000 - $252,000

No direct contributions above $252,000

One important footnote: if you file married filing separately and earn more than $10,000, Roth IRA contributions are still off the table.

Exceeding your allowed contribution can trigger penalties that are annoying and avoidable. If you're close to the cutoff, double-check your eligibility before funding your account.

If you do earn too much, you still have options. A Roth 401(k) at work doesn't have income limits. And for some higher earners, a backdoor Roth IRA can still make sense.

2. Higher contribution limits across the board

This one's simple and very welcome.

In 2025, the IRA contribution limit for those under 50 is $7,000. In 2026, that limit rises to $7,500.

This is a combined cap across all your IRAs. You don't get $7,500 for a Roth and another $7,500 for a traditional. It's one limit across any IRAs you're contributing to.

To fully max it out next year, here are a few breakdowns:

$625 per month

About $313 per paycheck if you're paid twice monthly

If that sounds ambitious, you're not alone. Plenty of people fund their IRAs unevenly throughout the year. Even partial contributions benefit from years of compounding.

3. Slightly bigger catch-up contributions for those 50 and up

If you'll be 50 or older by the end of 2026, you get even more flexibility to contribute to IRAs.

The standard catch-up contribution in 2026 is bumping up to $1,100.

Paired with the higher base limit, that brings the total IRA contribution cap to $8,600 for older savers.

Breaking that down means:

About $717 per month

Roughly $358 per paycheck if contributing twice a month

Extra contributions matter because your 50s and early 60s are often peak earning years. If you're debt-light and kids are off the payroll, this is prime time to accelerate retirement savings.

Even a few strong years of max contributions can meaningfully improve your long-term outlook.

Retirement planning doesn't need dramatic moves. It's usually about stacking small, boring wins year after year, and letting time do the heavy lifting.