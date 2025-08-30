Why I Keep Over $500,000 in a Single Index Fund

It sounds weird to say out loud… I've got over half a million dollars in one index fund.

That may sound super risky, like having too many eggs in one basket. But the reality is, that one basket is diversified across pretty much every publicly traded stock in the market. I own a tiny fraction of everything.

Here's why I trust a single index fund with such a massive chunk of my net worth -- and why you might consider doing something similar.

1. It spreads my money across 4,000+ companies

The index fund I use most (VTI from Vanguard) tracks the entire U.S. stock market.

So while it may look like I've gone "all in" on one type of investment, I'm actually holding slices of all different kinds of companies, of all sizes, and all sectors. I'm exposed to tech, healthcare, energy, financials, consumer goods -- you name it, I have a small investment in it.

History shows that wide diversification is a winning strategy.

2. Average returns compound like crazy

The average annual return of the U.S. market is about 10% per year over the last 50 years. That may not sound very exciting, but when you factor in compounding it grows like wildfire over time.

Here's how investing $500/month into an index fund could play out with a 10% average annual return: