Why I'm Prioritizing My 401(k) Over Everything Else in 2025

Truth be told, I've already hit the max on my Roth IRA contributions this year ($7,000). But now that that's out of the way, my next biggest money goal is going all in on my 401(k). I'm on track to contribute the full $23,500 through paycheck deductions in 2025.

Here's why I think it's the best place to stash my money this year.

1. I'm playing catch-up on retirement accounts

In my 20s, I basically ignored retirement accounts. Not because I didn't care about the future -- I mainly didn't like the idea of "locking up" my money for decades.

Instead, I hoarded cash and put it into real estate. My dream back then was to build a mini rental empire.

And while that path had some wins, I now realize I missed out on huge tax advantages that come with retirement accounts -- especially 401(k)s and IRAs.

So now, I'm playing catch-up. I'm 40 now, and the money I stash into my 401(k) will likely stay untouched for about 20 more years. Plenty of time for compound growth and tax advantages all along the way.

2. I get an employer match

I must confess, even if this job didn't come with a 401(k) match, I still would've taken it (I love what I do!)

But I'm blessed with icing on the cake. My company does offer up to 6% matching on 401k contributions.

Every time I put money in, my employer throws in extra money. Their portion vests over time, but still -- it's "free money." I'd be an idiot not to take full advantage of it.

If you are lucky like me and have an employer 401(k) match, use it! Contribute at least enough to get the full match offer.