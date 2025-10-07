5 Money-Saving Hacks I Learned From Millionaires

The wealthiest people I know don't look rich. You'd never be able to pick them out in a crowd. They just quietly go about their lives, building massive wealth behind the scenes.

Over time, I started picking up on the little habits that set them apart. They're not cutting coupons or pinching pennies (well, sometimes they do). They're just really intentional with their money.

Here are five money-saving hacks I've learned from millionaires I know.

1. They drive boring cars on purpose

One of my neighbors is a self-made millionaire -- like, legit 8-figure net worth. You'd think he'd be cruising around in a shiny new BMW or maybe a weekend Porsche just for fun.

Nope. The guy drives a Subaru Outback. Two of them, actually -- one for him and one for his wife. Both are years old, have plenty of wear, and are still running strong.

When I asked him about it, he just shrugged and said, "They work. Why would I upgrade?"

That hit me. Millionaires don't waste money trying to look rich. They buy solid cars, avoid the crazy depreciation curve, and keep them running for as long as possible.

I've taken a page out of his playbook. My Prius lasted over a decade. Now we've got a Sienna that I'm planning to drive 'til the wheels fall off. All the money I don't spend on fancy cars stays in my investing accounts, growing more wealth.

2. They treat travel credit cards like cheat codes

One of my wealthy friends travels like an absolute baller. I'm talking first-class upgrades, airport lounges, and skipping every "regular people" line like he owns the place.

I always assumed he just paid for all that stuff because he's rich. But nope -- he's just a credit card nerd who knows how to game the system.

He earns a ton of travel points by strategically using the right credit cards. Flights, hotels, rental cars… they're all heavily discounted (sometimes free) because he funnels his everyday spending through rewards cards and redeems points like a pro.

He's not spending more. He's just getting more out of the money he already spends.

Want to travel like the rich without being rich? Here are the best travel credit cards to start stacking points and perks.

3. They max out tax-advantaged accounts like it's a game

This one took me a while to get, but now it's a core part of my plan. Millionaires invest every month like clockwork, inside tax-advantaged accounts.

Years ago, a rich mentor told me, "A Roth IRA is like a bonus level in a game most people don't even know exists."

So I studied up and ran the numbers.

If you invest $7,000 a year in a Roth IRA and earn an 8% return, you'll end up with over $1.2 million after 30 years. And because it's a Roth, that entire balance is tax-free in retirement. No taxes on the gains or surprises later.

Millionaires love these kinds of accounts -- Roth IRAs, 401(k)s, HSAs -- because they shrink your tax bill and help your money grow faster.

4. They turn homes into money machines

My grandpa was big into rental properties. He bought a bunch of small houses in his 30s and 40s, and by the time he retired, they were all paid off and spitting out steady cash.

Millionaires are always looking for ways to make their biggest assets work harder. And real estate is one of the most powerful tools out there.

Rental properties are just one example. Here are other ways folks hustle to grow millions:

House hacking: Live in one part of the property (like a duplex or triplex) and rent out the other units to offset the mortgage.

Short-term rentals: List a guest room, basement, or entire place on Airbnb for extra income.

Live-in flips: Buy a fixer-upper, improve it while living there, and sell it later for a profit -- potentially tax-free.

Even if you're not ready to buy an investment property, you can still find creative ways to earn income from the space (or stuff) you already have.

5. They track everything -- and I mean everything

This one was tough for me at first. I used to just "kinda know" where my money was going. But that's not how millionaires roll.

They track their spending, income, investments, and net worth. Some do it with spreadsheets. Others use banking apps. But the key is -- they know their numbers.

Once I started doing this, it changed everything. I spotted spending leaks, corrected dumb investment mistakes, and made sure my net worth was heading in the right direction. Now I track everything finance related in my life.

You can't fix what you don't measure. Staying on top of your finances (even if they are really ugly to start with) is the best way to improve them over time.

Copy these habits and see what happens

The millionaires I know aren't flashy. They're just smart with their money.

They drive boring cars, use credit card points like pros, max out the right accounts, make their homes work for them, and actually pay attention to their numbers.

Nothing wild. Just simple stuff done consistently.

I've started copying these habits, and not gonna lie -- they work.

Ready to level up your savings plan? Explore our top-rated investing accounts for building long-term wealth.