5 Things People Get Wrong About Balance Transfers

The right balance transfer card and strategy can save you $1,000 or more in interest. But it's surprisingly easy to leave that money on the table -- or even end up worse off -- if you go in with the wrong assumptions or a half-baked plan.

I've covered credit cards long enough to know that most balance transfer regrets aren't about the card itself. They're about the five things below.

Mistake 1: Ignoring the upfront transfer fee

Most balance transfer cards charge a fee of 3% to 5% of the amount you transfer -- and if you're not accounting for that upfront, the math on your "savings" is incomplete.

On a $6,000 balance, a 5% transfer fee costs $300.

You'll still end up saving a lot if you're dodging $1,000+ in interest on a 21% APR card. But some people transfer a balance, pay the fee, and then only chip away at the balance slowly -- ending up with little to show for it.

Before you transfer anything, do the math. Our free balance transfer calculator makes it easy to see exactly what you'll save after fees. If the numbers don't add up for your situation, it's better to know before you apply.

Mistake 2: Assuming new purchases are also interest-free

Many balance transfer cards offer 0% intro APR on balance transfers -- but a separate (and sometimes shorter) 0% window for new purchases. Or some offer no purchase intro APR promotion at all.

If you're transferring a balance to escape interest and then charging new purchases to the same card, you may be accruing interest on those purchases without realizing it.

The fix is simple: read the terms before you transfer, and ideally, keep new purchases on a separate card until your transferred balance is paid off.

See our top balance transfer cards for 2026 -- each one has been vetted by my team for the length of the 0% intro APR period, transfer fee, and overall value for people focused on paying down debt.

Mistake 3: Missing the transfer deadline

This is a smaller but genuinely costly mistake. Many balance transfer cards require you to complete the transfer within a set window after account opening -- often 60 to 120 days -- to qualify for the promotional APR or the discounted transfer fee.

If you're slow to act and miss that window, you may lose the 0% intro APR offer entirely or pay a higher fee on late transfers.

A good practice is to transfer your existing balance right away after you're approved for a new card. Don't let it sit in your wallet while the clock runs.

Mistake 4: Making only minimum payments

A 0% intro APR period is a runway, not a cure-all solution. If you're only making minimum payments on your transferred balance, there's a good chance you'll still have debt when the promotional period ends -- and then the full standard APR kicks in on whatever's left.

The best move is to divide your total balance by the number of months in your 0% intro APR period and treat that number like a fixed bill.

For example, if you transfer $6,000 to a card with a 21-month intro APR window, monthly payments should be about $286 per month. Making those payments you'll fully clear your debt before interest starts.

Pro tip: Automate the payments if you can. It removes the temptation to underpay.

Mistake 5: Forgetting about the old card

Once a transfer is initiated, it can take seven to 14 days to fully process and post to your old account.

During that window, your balance still sits on the original card, and your minimum payment due date doesn't pause.

Missing a payment on your old card -- even during a transfer -- can trigger a late fee and potentially a penalty APR that changes what you owe. And if you only do a partial balance transfer you're still on the hook for making payments on the old card each month.

Finding the right card for your situation

Avoiding these mistakes starts with choosing a card built for what you actually need. The best balance transfer cards offer long 0% intro APR windows, reasonable fees, and terms that reward a disciplined payoff plan.

If you're also open to cards with 0% intro APR on purchases -- useful if you have a big expense coming up alongside a balance -- browse our best 0% intro APR cards for 2026 here.

A balance transfer can genuinely reset your debt situation. It just works a lot better when you go in with the full picture.