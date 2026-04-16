6 Credit Card Mistakes First-Time Cardholders Almost Always Make

Nobody sits you down and explains how a credit card actually works.

Generally, you get approved, the card arrives, and you figure it out as you go. Most people do fine, but some make mistakes in the first year that can take years to undo.

These are the ones that come up most.

1. Paying only the minimum

The minimum payment is designed to keep you current, not to help you get out of debt. It's usually 1% to 2% of your balance, and designed to be low enough that most people can afford it, and low enough that the interest compounds on everything else.

On a $2,000 balance at 22% APR, paying only the minimum each month means you'll spend over three years paying it off and hand the card issuer somewhere around $800 in interest along the way.

The habit to build early: Pay your statement balance in full every month. If you can't, pay as much above the minimum as you can and stop adding to the balance until it's gone.

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2. Running up the balance

Your credit score tracks how much of your available credit you're using, called your utilization ratio. Most scoring models start penalizing you meaningfully once that number exceeds 30%.

A $500 limit card with a $400 balance is 80% utilization. Even if you pay it off every month, if the balance is reported to the bureaus before your payment posts, your score sees the high utilization and reacts accordingly. First-time cardholders often don't realize the reported balance is a snapshot, not a final number.

The fix: Aim to always keep your balance below 30% of your limit, and consider paying it down before your statement closes rather than waiting for the due date.

3. Missing a payment

A single missed payment can drop your credit score 50 to 100 points depending on your starting score, according to estimates. It also stays on your credit report for seven years.

Most people who miss a payment generally aren't irresponsible. They forgot, or the due date crept up, or they assumed a minimum would auto-pay when it didn't. The simplest fix is also the most reliable one: set up auto-pay for at least the minimum payment on every card you carry. You can always pay more manually. What you can't undo is a 30-day late mark on a thin credit file.

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4. Using it for a cash advance

A cash advance -- using your credit card to withdraw cash from an ATM -- looks like a normal transaction, but it isn't.

Cash advances typically carry a higher APR than purchases, often 25% or more. More importantly, they start accruing interest immediately with no grace period, unlike purchases which give you until your statement due date to pay without interest. There's usually a fee on top of that, around 3% to 5% of the amount withdrawn.

Most first-time cardholders don't know any of this until after they've done it. If you need cash in a pinch, a debit card or a personal loan is almost always the cheaper option.

5. Applying for several cards at once

Getting approved for your first card is exciting. Applying for three more in the same month is a fast way to damage the score you just started building.

Each application triggers a hard inquiry on your credit report, which temporarily lowers your score. Multiple inquiries in a short window compound that effect. They also signal to lenders that you may be in financial distress, which can affect future approvals and interest rates.

The better approach: use your first card responsibly for six to 12 months, let the history build, then consider whether a second card makes sense.

6. Closing the account once you've paid it off

Paying off a card feels like the natural time to close it. For a first card, it's usually the wrong move.

Closing your oldest account reduces your average credit age and shrinks your total available credit -- both of which can pull your score down. A card with no balance sitting open and occasionally used costs you nothing and does quiet work for your credit profile over time.

If the card has an annual fee you don't want to pay, ask about a downgrade to a no-annual-fee version first. The account history stays intact and the fee goes away.

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