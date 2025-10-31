Are Balance Transfer Fees Worth It? Here's the Math

Let's be clear right up front: balance transfer fees usually pay for themselves.

If you're carrying high-interest credit card debt, a balance transfer card with a 0% intro APR is definitely worth looking into.

Yes, you'll be charged a fee upfront for transferring the debt balance. But you could save hundreds (or even thousands) in interest charges.

Here's the math.

The typical balance transfer fee is 3%-5%

Most balance transfer cards charge a one-time fee of 3% to 5% of the amount you move over.

So if you transfer $7,000 in debt, you're looking at somewhere between $210 to $350.

This fee is charged once, upfront, and added to your debt balance.

So, is it worth paying that fee?

The math on $7,000 of debt

Let's say you're carrying $7,000 on a credit card with a 21% APR, making $400 monthly payments.

If you stay where you are, you'll pay roughly $1,430 in interest before the balance is gone -- and it'll take just under two years.

If you move that balance to a 0% intro APR card for 18 months and pay a 5% transfer fee ($350), you'll pay $0 in interest and be debt-free in under a year and a half.

Here's a comparison side by side showing the total costs: