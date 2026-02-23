Balance Transfer Fee vs. Interest: Which Costs More?

If you're carrying credit card debt right now, you're probably paying a lot more than you realize.

The average credit card APR sits right around 21%, according to the Federal Reserve. And with the average revolving credit card balance sitting around $6,500, annual interest can easily run $1,300 or more -- just for standing still.

I've spent years writing about personal finance and helping people find smarter ways out of debt. And one tool that keeps proving to be valuable is a balance transfer card. But before you move your balance, there's one cost you need to understand first: the balance transfer fee.

Typical balance transfer fees

Most credit card issuers charge a balance transfer fee when you move debt from one card to another. It's usually 3% to 5% of the transferred amount (or a $5 minimum).

Here's what that looks like on a $6,500 balance:

3% fee = $195

5% fee = $325

That fee hits once, upfront. But after that, your transferred balance will have 0% interest for the length of the promotional period -- as long as you continue to make payments.

I'll be the first one to admit that paying an upfront fee isn't fun if you're trying to save money. But when you look at the math, you'll realize it's quickly paid back by the massive amount of potential interest savings.

Potential interest you can save

Let's run the numbers using a $6,500 revolving balance at 21% APR with $325 monthly payments.

If you keep this debt on your current card making those payments, you'd pay roughly $1,570 in interest over about 26 months before you're debt-free.

Now compare that to a balance transfer card with a 21-month 0% intro APR. You'd pay zero interest. And with those same $325 per month payments, you'd knock out the balance before the promo period even ends.

Your only cost is the balance transfer fee -- around $195 at 3%.

That's a potential savings of $1,375, even after accounting for the fee.