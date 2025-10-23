Balance Transfer Fee vs. Interest: Which Costs More?

The average credit card APR now tops 21%, according to the Federal Reserve -- and that means hundreds or even thousands in interest if you're carrying a balance.

That's why balance transfer cards can be such a lifesaver. They offer a 0% introductory APR period so you can pay down debt without interest stacking up.

But before you jump in, there's one key cost to understand: the balance transfer fee.

Typical balance transfer fees

Most issuers charge a balance transfer fee when you move debt from one card to another. This is usually around 3% to 5% of the amount transferred, or a $5 minimum.

So if you move $6,000 in credit card debt, here's what that looks like:

3% fee = $180

5% fee = $300

That fee is charged one time, upfront. After that, the transferred balance sits at 0% interest during the promotional period.

It's easy to see why people hesitate to pay a few hundred bucks in fees. But it's usually a drop in the bucket compared to the interest they could save.

How the fee compares to paying interest

Let's use that same $6,000 balance example with a 21% APR and $300 monthly payments.

Without a balance transfer card, you'd pay roughly $1,450 in interest over about 25 months.

With a balance transfer card offering 21 months of 0% intro APR, you'd pay no interest at all, and be debt-free within that window too. It would only cost the balance transfer fee -- maybe $300.

That's a savings of around $1,150, even after paying the fee.

Here's a quick side-by-side look at how the costs stack up: